With Mulroney in Hollywood: a lesson in diplomacy from the great networker

Brian Mulroney with Ronald Reagan, who also knew how to captivate Hollywood audiences/Mulroney Institute

The stream of tributes to Brian Mulroney from foreign leaders, past and present, showcase the many talents of one of Canada's former prime ministers, his ability to personally cultivate and maintain international relationships for the benefit of Canada.

Diplomacy is about relationships. Watching Mulroney in action was a lesson in the art of making connections and networking. As my diplomatic colleagues and I can also attest, he was only too happy to share these relationships, knowing that for diplomats, as in politics, the important thing is who you know and who you can contact. 'address.

In March 2001, Mulroney arrived in Los Angeles, where I was just months after being named consul general. He was to deliver Lincoln's annual address to the California Club.

I met Prime Minister Mulroney on several occasions: during the negotiations of the Canada-United States free trade agreement, when I was part of the negotiating team initially assembled by Derek Burney and then led by Simon Reisman, Derek having become Mulroney's chief of staff. My colleagues Michael Hart, Bill Dymond and I later wroteDecision at midnightabout the negotiations, and Mulroney generously supported him during the tenth anniversary tribute held in Montreal.

He and Mila had also come to Hong Kong during my assignment to support our democratic rights initiatives after Tiananmen Square. It was tropically hot, but Mulroney still looked cool, impressing the Hong Kongers. I later learned that the briefcase carried by his assistant contained three identical white shirts, changed strategically throughout the visiting day.

I had learned of his visit to Los Angeles when actor John Gavin, a fifth-generation Angeleno who had served as president of the Screen Actors Guild and ambassador to Mexico under Ronald Reagan, invited Maureen and me to join him and his wife , Connie Towers. , at the Lincoln dinner. The Lincoln Dinner is the Republican equivalent of the Democratic Jefferson-Jackson Dinner, the party's major annual fundraiser.

Former prime ministers must show basic courtesy and I sent an email to Mulroney's law firm in Montreal. About an hour later (and it was late afternoon in Montreal), my phone rang and a melodious voice said: Hello Colin, this is Brian Mulroney.

He asked me if I liked this work, reminding me of the visit to this splendid residence when Joan Price-Winser, thegreat ladyof Montreal, whom he had appointed consul general, organized events at Hancock Park. He invited us to the private reception before his speech and asked me about what was happening in Los Angeles and California. I reminded him that we do more trade with California than with the European Union and that if California were a country, it would be the G5.

Mulroney's appreciation for Hollywood and its film culture, which had informed and strengthened his famous friendship with Ronald Reagan, was on full display. He seemed in his element.

Located in downtown Los Angeles, the California Club is the premier corporate social club and the dinner for four hundred people was sold out. John and Connie Gavin knew who was who, and Mulroney, dressed in a double-breasted tuxedo and black tie punctuated with his Order of Canada snowflake pin, enjoyed their company. He remembered Connie from her appearances on Perry Mason and laughed when Gavin told us his story of knowing you're past your sell-by date as an actor: in the '70s, the girls who came to talk to him remarked how much their mothers had admired him, but today it's their grandmothers.

Mulroney's appreciation for Hollywood and its film culture, which had informed and strengthened his famous friendship with Ronald Reagan, was on full display. He seemed in his element.

The former prime minister had just returned from meetings in Washington, where he met with President George W. Bush, Secretary of State Colin Powell, Bush adviser Karl Rove and U.S. Trade Representative Bob Zoellick. He told me that Bush and Mexican President Vicente Fox, whom he had seen recently, wanted to take advantage of the next Summit of the Americas in Quebec to promote the idea of ​​a trilateral energy agreement.

We headed to the dining room, where Mulroney took a seat next to the host in the receiving line. When I walked over to the cocktails, he grabbed my arm and said, “Are you standing next to me, are these people you want to meet who are bringing lots of cards?” I had done it, and over the next twenty minutes I met the elite of Los Angeles.

According to Mulroney, I had been instrumental in negotiating the free trade agreement and had his full support as Canada's representative in Los Angeles. I met more influential people that evening, former Governor Pete Wilson and California First Lady Sharon Davis, than at any other event during my time in Los Angeles, including those surrounding the Oscars and Emmys.

There were thirty of us at the head table and when it was time to sit down, I moved from the far end to the seat to Mulroney's left, at his insistence. Which was pretty fitting for Hollywood, it was like having my own powerful agent.

Mulroney's speech – which he had clearly worked on himself since I could see his long, easy-to-read handwriting on the pages of his text – was about the Canada-US relationship, California's place in the equation and the benefits of free trade. as well as Lincoln and leadership. Every few pages there were lines scribbled in the margins where he riffed on the prepared text with an anecdote.

As I wrote in my journal: His speech was divided into four sections, which he easily moved from the podium to the table. He is a superb storyteller and his performance is careful and composed and he brought the audience to their feet several times with applause. Like a great actor, he can feel his audience, draw from them and towards them. He uses his reading glasses and water glass to pause, add emphasis, alternate between a stage whisper and deep baritone. It's clear that he still doesn't feel honored in his own country and part of the speech talks about leaders like Truman and Eisenhower, whose leadership has only just been recognized.

For Mulroney, the telephone was his Stradivarius. He loved conversation; discussing ideas and exchanging information, both high and low. Above all, he listened and learned.

Then he suggested I send those I met a copy of his talk to further consolidate the presentations. And those you really want to know, send them a hard copy using your gold crest stationery. It was good policy and showmanship advice that landed me vital meetings to advance our interests.

On the way home that evening, Maureen teasingly remarked that she never knew I had played such a key role in the FTA negotiations. We laughed at this blabbering, but we understood that it was blabbering in the service of Canada and that Mulroney generously knew that he would help me.

Brian Mulroney was a powerful speaker and a superb storyteller, even in front of an audience that had no shortage of professional actors, he had no problem holding the spotlight. He loved meeting people and if he couldn't meet them, he would call them. For Mulroney, the telephone was his Stradivarius. He loved conversation; discussing ideas and exchanging information, both high and low. Above all, he listened and learned.

Mulroney may have come to power promising pink underpants and running shoes to a foreign service that some of his supporters considered to be riddled with Grits. But a few years later, his chief of staff and many of his key aides had become foreign service officers, and they served him well. Mulroney used the foreign service successfully in his North/South, East/West diplomatic initiatives and especially with the United States. Working with, not against, the foreign service, he enhanced Canada's place and position in the international community.

As a former international businessman and longtime student of political history, Brian Mulroney came to power with a global vision, with Canada as the focus at the very center of that vision. His appreciation of the diplomatic corps became an extension of this vision. I like to think the Foreign Service served him well. He certainly served and advanced Canadian interests globally, both during his tenure as Prime Minister and beyond.

Contributing author Colin Robertson, a former career diplomat, is a member and host of the Global Exchange podcast with the Canadian Global Affairs Institute in Ottawa.