'Blue Bloods' Pays Tribute to Treat Williams By Bidding Farewell to Late Actor's Character

“Blue Bloods” paid tribute to Treat Williams Friday in a farewell episode to his character, Lenny Ross.

Ross, the former partner of New York City Police Commissioner Francis “Frank” Reagan (played by Tom Selleck), was last introduced in season 13 when it was revealed that his character suffered from 'cancer. On Friday's show, Lenny succumbed to the illness.

Williams died in June following a car crash in Dorset, Vermont, according to police. He was 71 years old.

In Friday's episode, Frank grappled with the decision of having to pursue Lenny's daughter, Tess, after she was arrested following a bar fight, according to Deadline.

“He was my best friend. And I'm going to honor that by doing what's best for his daughter,” Frank said. He then chose to refer Tess to a good defense attorney.

In a final scene at a family meal, Frank paid tribute to his former partner.

“Lenny Ross was my oldest friend, my closest confidant, my getaway driver,” Frank said, according to the outlet. “And I lost him this week. And it hurts like hell. But Lenny would hate for us all to be in tears and silent and sad, so Lenny: I miss you. And save me a seat at your table, and see you soon. down the road.”

The episode ends with a photo of Treat with his arm around Tom and the message “In memory of our great friend, Treat Williams 1951-2023”.

THE Vermont State Police confirmed Williams' death in a statement last year, saying Williams was riding on Morse Hill Road around 4:53 p.m. when his motorcycle was unable to avoid a Honda SUV and the two vehicles collided.

“Vermont State Police are investigating a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle Monday afternoon, June 12, 2023, in Dorset, in which the driver of the motorcycle was fatally injured,” the release said. “The motorcyclist is identified as Richard Treat Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, VT.”

The crash occurred on Vermont Route 30, just north of Morse Hill Road, when a southbound 2008 Honda Element attempted to turn into a parking lot.

Authorities added, “Initial investigation indicates the Element stopped, signaled a left turn, and then drove into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle operated by Williams,” indicates the press release.

Williams was unable to avoid the oncoming vehicle and was thrown from his motorcycle, sustaining serious injuries. He was then airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.

Ryan Koss, 35, was charged with grossly negligent operation resulting in death and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Williams' long film and television career began in 1975 with his film debut in “Deadly Hero.”

His nearly 50-year acting career includes starring roles in the television series “Everwood” and the film “Hair.” He has appeared in more than 120 television and film roles, including the feature films “The Eagle Has Landed,” “Prince of the City” and “Once Upon a Time in America.”

Williams is survived by his wife Pamela Van Sant and his two children, daughter Elinor and son Gill.