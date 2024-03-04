Star Wars and Gremlins voice actor Mark Dodson dies at 64

The man who lent his voice to a group of Hollywood's favorite weirdos died Saturday, his family confirmed.

Marc Dodson64, suffered a heart attack while sleeping in Evansville, Indiana, before a planned appearance at Horror Con, his daughter Ciara said. TMZ. Dodson never stopped making me proud, Ciara told the outlet.

The voice actor had his big chance Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in 1983. He voiced Jabba the Hutt's diminutive servant known as Salacious Crumb, whose distinct, high-pitched laugh rang out several times in the film.

This role led Dodson to his next gig as the voice of Mogwai in Gremlins in 1984. His IMDB page lists dozens of other roles he held over the next four decades, spanning film, television and video games.

His talent agency, Stellar Appearances, described him as a favorite of convention attendees around the world and a beloved member of the Star Wars universe, in a tribute on Facebook. According to the band, Dodson was always happy to interact with fans who liked his work.

Mark truly loved his fans and enjoyed meeting them at conventions around the world. Mark has had the honor of being inducted into dozens of local chapters of the 501st Star Wars Legion over the past several decades, an agency spokesperson said.

Dodson is survived by his daughter and grandchildren, in addition to the many characters he brought to life on screen.