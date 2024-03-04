Southern journalists of the week: Ram Charans' viral dance with the Bollywood Khans to Kamal Haasan's meeting with the Manjummel Boys





At the end of a rare week in February, we take a look at some of the biggest news from the South Indian film industry. From South celebrities to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchants' pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar to interesting movie updates, we have it all covered. 1. Ram Charan's viral Naatu Naatu dance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchants pre-wedding party





During the grand pre-wedding party, one video that went viral was of Ram Charan joining the Khans of Bollywood to shake a leg to the actor's iconic song Naatu Naatu from RRR. For all those living under a rock, Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities with Radhika Merchant are currently underway in Jamnagar amid the presence of celebrities from across the globe. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates are also present at the event, along with Bollywood and South celebrities like Rajinikanth, Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan , Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and many more. 2. Kamal Haasan interacts with the Manjummel Boys team The recently released Malayalam film Manjummel Boys is creating havoc at the box office with continued support from the audience. Actor Kamal Haasan and Gunaa director Santhana Bharathi recently met the team of Manjummel Boys and spoke at length about the Guna Caves and the theme of the film. In their interaction, Kamal Haasan shared his experience in Guna cave while shooting for Gunaa, and also shared some unknown details from his film. 3. Director Nag Ashwin posts updates on Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD At a recent science conclave, Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin revealed his film with Prabhas. Speaking at the event, he revealed that Kalki 2898 AD begins during the Mahabharatha era and spans 6,000 years. Explaining further, he stressed on the care taken by the team to ensure that Kalki 2898 AD is not like other iconic sci-fi films. 4. Jr.NTR meets Rishab Shetty and Prashanth Neel in Bangalore, what's cooking? Jr.NTR was recently captured at the airport while heading to Bengaluru to meet Kantara star Rishab Shetty and KGF director Prashanth Neel. Jr.NTR also posted a picture on his social media, sharing a picture of the interaction with the two Kannada superstars. This meeting has raised eyebrows as to whether this interaction has anything to do with Jr.NTR's NTR31 project with Prashanth Neel. Rishab Shetty's wife Pragathi Shetty, Prashanth Neel's better half Likitha as well as Jr.NTR's wife Pranathi were also present. 5. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar gets engaged to gallery owner Nicholai Sachdev Good news, actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who has acted in several Tamil and Telugu films, is now engaged to gallery owner Nicholai Sachdev. The actress shared on her social media, Engaged Love, laughter and happily ever after. 6. Malayalam actress Lena's marriage to astronaut Prasanth Balakrishnan It really feels like wedding season lately, with yet another couple tying the knot in holy matrimony. But there is a difference. Malayalam actress Lenaare recently took to social media to say that she has been married to Gaganyaan astronaut Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair since January 17, but had to keep the news under wraps due to privacy concerns. Prasanth received the first Indian Astronaut Wings award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27, after which Lenaa made her marriage to the astronaut official on social media. READ ALSO : Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Akshay Kumar's energy is unmatched as he sings Gur Naal Ishq Mitha

