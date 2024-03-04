Bruce Willis' wife slams rumors actor has 'no more joy' after dementia diagnosis





Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis says stupid headlines about her husband's life after his aphasia diagnosis are far from the truth. In a clip posted to Instagram on Sunday, Heming Willis said it was triggered after an anonymous media outlet reported that the Die Hard star, 68, no longer had joy after his aphasia progressed into frontotemporal dementia ( FTD). I just got hacked. I'm just scrolling, minding my own business, and I just saw a headline that was about my own family, she began her video message on Instagram. The title basically says that there is no more joy in my husband. Now I can just tell you that this is far from the truth. She continued: Stop scaring people into thinking that once they've been diagnosed with some sort of neurocognitive illness, that's it. It's finish. Let's pack our bags. Nothing else to see here has been done. No, it's quite the opposite, okay? Heming Willis said that despite the grief and sadness, his family's new chapter is filled with love, connection, joy and happiness. She added: This is where we are. So stop with these stupid titles. Those stupid clickbaity things that freak people out. Stop doing this. There's nothing to see here, okay? The British model married the Pulp Fiction actor in 2009 after dating for two years. The pair share two girls: Mabel Ray Willis, 11, and Evelyn Penn Willis, 9. He is also the father of daughters Rumer Glenn Willis, 35; Scout LaRue Willis, 32; and Tallulah Belle Willis, 30; whom he hosted with his ex-wife Demi Moore. Bruce Willis and Emma Heming first met in 2007 while training at their mutual trainer's gym. Andrew H. Walker via Getty Images Heming Willis, more than 925,000 subscribers showed him their support in the comments section of his post. Completely unfair. There is so much joy, one person wrote. Another said: THIS!! I often told people that my mother and I had lived a full life with her dementia. This is not the end, this is a NEW CHAPTER so well said. There is JOY!!! Thanks for talking about it. I actively try to fight the tragic narrative every day, someone else added. Heming Willis has doubled down on his call for the media to be mindful of how they talk about dementia in the caption of his post. To whom it may concern, please be careful how you present your stories. [sic] to the public about dementia and dig deeper. There are so many wonderful organizations and specialists in this space to reach out to so you can really do your due diligence to polish your story and content. In March 2022, the Willis family announced that he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. Nearly a year later, his family announced that his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia. We're going through this time as a strong family unit and we wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, just like you mean to him. As Bruce always says: "Live it and together we plan to do just that," his family said in a joint statement to Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.

