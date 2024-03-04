White Bay Power Station set to power Sydney with cultural and community events





Following extensive regeneration works and a $100 million investment from the NSW Government, the restored heritage site has been transformed into a unique hub of arts, culture and creative industries. As one of the few power stations in the world to retain its machinery and equipment dating back to the 1950s, the site is a reminder of Sydney's electrical industry and the many skilled workers who operated Sydney's extensive rail network. Visitors and history buffs will be able to explore White Bay Power Station's historic Turbine Hall and Boiler Room, the building's two main spaces, while exploring the 2024 Biennale of Sydney. The NSW Government is developing a long-term strategy for the building to ensure it is a cultural venue for current and future generations. The international art exhibition is the first free public event on site and opens this weekend, Saturday March 9, until June 10, 2024. The restoration of the old power station is the first major step in urban renewal in Bays West. Encompassing Rozelle Bay, White Bay and Glebe Island, the Bays West neighborhood is poised to become an area of ​​innovation and sustainability for living, working and playing. For more information, visit https://www.planning.nsw.gov.au/white-bay-power-station New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said: A piece of Sydney's industrial past and the very building that produced power for the tram and train network will soon power cultural and community activities. One of our oldest historic sites is now one of our new cultural venues. It was first imagined as the power station for our trams and trains, and now, some 40 years after closing its doors as a power station, it will once again play an important role. This is just the beginning of a new life for the Bays West neighborhood. Arts Minister John Graham said: Over its 100-year history, White Bay Power Station has played a vital role in connecting Sydneysiders. In its new era, it will connect us to bold creative ideas and our best cultural and artistic talents. This weekend we not only celebrate the 24th Biennale of Sydney, but we also celebrate the reinvention of this important new creative and community space. This is the first step in the redevelopment of this site to create a new world-class cultural hub, connecting more members of our community to diverse offerings and ideas in art and entertainment, growing our cultural economy . Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, Paul Scully, said: White Bay Power Station dominated the skyline of historic Sydney Harbor long before the Harbor Bridge and Opera House caught our attention. Creative reuse for a cultural event is indicative of innovative thinking that sets the bar for bigger and better reuse of our dormant public spaces. This is just the beginning of a new life for the Bays West neighborhood. The White Bay Power Station clearly demonstrates the huge benefit of investing in our public spaces and it will drive increased regeneration across the whole area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nsw.gov.au/media-releases/white-bay-power-station-ready-to-power-up-sydney-cultural-and-community-events The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos