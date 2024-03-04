Dalhart native Aniston Pate is “going to Hollywood!” »

Pate's American Idol audition aired Sunday night on ABC 7 and she wowed the judges.

She performed an original song she wrote about her mom called Hummingbird.

Pat said that when her mother drove her to school growing up, her mother would always hum.

When she finished, the judge applauded and Lionel Rickie said “I love that.”

“I love this song and I love the melody in the middle of the chorus. It was awesome,” Luke Bryan said.

“About halfway through the first verse, I had to open my eyes and say, 'Is that you, Dolly,'” Richie said, referring to country music icon Dolly Parton.

Richie compared Pate to the way Parton tells stories with her songs.

“It was very grounded and honest and natural. Positively,” Richie said.

“You’re on your way to becoming a big songwriter in Nashville,” Katie Perry said.

Pate moved from Dalhart to Nashville a few years ago to pursue his dreams.

Today, this dream takes him to Hollywood.

All three judges voted yes to send Pate to the next round in Hollywood.

Pate also got to sing with Bryan in the lobby before his audition.