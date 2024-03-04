Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg armed robbery suspect identified





The Sheriff's Office identified a suspect after officers responded to an armed robbery at the Hollywood Casino & Hotel in Lawrenceburg on Saturday. Daniel Birdseye, 39, was arrested Saturday night after leading a manhunt after police say he attempted to rob the Hollywood Casino at gunpoint. Birdseye is now charged with robbery while armed with a deadly weapon. Police say they arrived at the casino around 8 p.m. Investigators are not releasing any details about what happened inside the casino, but say Birdseye fled and was later found and arrested at a nearby nature preserve. There was a huge police presence all around the casino, with officers also stationed at locations along local roads and highways. K-9 units were in the woods and police also called in a drone and helicopter to help catch the suspect. Police say they found Birdseye in a wooded area where he was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. WLWT spoke to a woman who was inside the casino, just steps away from Birdseye, when the chaos began. “The security guard came and said to me, look behind you. And we looked and we were right next to the stage and where the cages are, where they transition the money. We could see agitation. It was just fear.” said witness Rhonda Sanderson. The investigation is ongoing. The Indiana Gaming Commission is responsible for this matter. In a statement from Hollywood Casino, she tells us she is grateful that law enforcement was able to protect visitors and staff members and that they remain open and operational.

