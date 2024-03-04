Waymo is now authorized to operate in Los Angeles





Waymo can now operate its Waymo One service in Los Angeles.

The driverless vehicle company has faced opposition from city and county officials.

Waymo is now licensed to operate its driverless vehicles in Los Angeles and other parts of the Bay Area. The California Public Utilities Commission approved the Alphabet-owned transportation company's bid to expand its operations despite protests from major cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as San Mateo County. "We are grateful to the CPUC for this vote of confidence in our operations, which paves the way for the deployment of our commercial Waymo One service in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Peninsula," said Waymo spokesperson Julia Ilina, to Business Insider in a statement. Waymo began testing its self-driving program in Los Angeles last year and asked the state in January of this year to approve its passenger safety plan. During this process, the company faced backlash from city and county officials. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass expressed concern about Waymo vehicles blocking roads when emergency vehicles try to pass, which happened several times in San Francisco. Ilina, the Waymo spokesperson, noted that despite opposition from officials, the company also received 81 letters of support, most from advocacy groups including anti-drinking and anti-driving organizations, street races, groups of disabled people and groups of cyclists and pedestrians. Waymo says data shows its vehicles are less likely to be involved in injury-causing crashes than human vehicles. Ilina said Waymo would take a "cautious and phased approach" when expanding its robotaxi service and work with "city officials, local communities and our partners." Illina did not specify the timeline for this expansion, but said members of the public have taken more than 15,000 rides in Los Angeles. Waymo and other driverless ride-hailing companies like Cruise have faced controversy, particularly in San Francisco, a hub for these startups. Waymo vehicles were filmed cutting off road access and blocking public transportation and emergency vehicles. There are also some Waymo vehicle incidents hurt people. San Francisco transportation officials have long called for a slower rollout of Cruise's self-driving taxis, citing insufficient testing data and a lack of records to track incidents such as collisions. Tilly Chang, executive director of the San Francisco County Transportation Authority (SFCTA), previously told Business Insider that giving Cruise the ability to operate driverless taxis 24/7 was "premature." Days after the company received the green light from the California Public Utilities Commission to operate 24/7, Cruise had its permits revoked by the DMV last year after an incident in which one of its vehicles dragged a woman under the car for 20 feet. The DMV said the company failed to release the video footage, Defect reported. Distrust of these vehicles may have peaked with the community burning of a Waymo vehicle during a Lunar New Year celebration in February in San Francisco, videos from the incident show. Although the motives for the incident have not been determined, one of the spectators in the crowd can be heard shouting, "Light that shit on fire!"

