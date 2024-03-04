Gautam Gambhir warns KKR players to prioritize cricket over Bollywood and parties





New Delhi: Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir, who has joined KKR as a mentor for the upcoming season, has issued a stern warning to his new team. Gambhir reiterated that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is not just an entertainment platform, but rather a stage to exhibit one's skills. Read also: | No tantrums will be tolerated: Jay Shah's stern warning to Indian players for skipping Ranji Trophy matches Gamhir, who recently left the Lucknow Super Giants, said players should focus only on cricket and not the glamor side of the cash-rich league. On Star Sports, Gambhir stressed that he considers the IPL a serious cricket league. He said it's not about Bollywood, parties or anyone else. According to him, the IPL is a platform to play competitive cricket and that is what makes it the toughest league in the world. “I have emphasized from day one that for me the IPL is a serious cricket tournament. It's not about Bollywood, partying or anything else. It's about playing competitive cricket and that's why I think it's the toughest league in the world. IPL is real cricket. “To be recognized as a successful franchise, it is crucial to perform well on the cricket field, and the league is probably the closest league to international cricket than any other,” he added. Recently, Gautam Gambhir announced that he had quit politics ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to concentrate on cricket. He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him the opportunity to serve the people during his political tenure. Read also: | David Warner within touching distance of Chris Gayles' all-time T20 record | David Warner within touching distance of Chris Gayles' all-time T20 record Gambhir recently spoke about KKR's passionate fans and their love for cricket. KKR have won two titles in the past, with their last victory coming back in 2014. However, their journey has been full of ups and downs since then. In recent seasons, their performances have been far from impressive, hence the management decided to bring in the former Indian opener. Related Post navigation

