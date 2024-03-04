Discovery of Multibagger: Ajay Devgn invests 2.7 crores in this mid-sized stock which has gained more than 800% in 1 year

Known for his blockbusters like Singham franchisees, Devgn bought 1 lakh shares of the small-cap company by participating in its preferential equity issue.

Panorama Studios International had recently launched a preferential issue of 10 lakh shares and 15.41 lakh warrants to promoters and non-promoters.

Ajay Devgn was among nine investors who invested a total of 24.66 crore in allotment of preference shares, according to a regulatory filing. Devgn invested 2.74 crore for 1 lakh shares of the company at 274 per share, a steep discount from Saturday's closing price of 948.40 per share on the BSE.

As of 10:05 a.m., shares of Panorama Studios were trading up 2.28% at 970.00 each on the BSE, with a market capitalization of just over a little over 1,200 billion.

Panorama's stock price has surged more than 176% in 2024 so far and more than 255% in three months. The small-cap stock has generated multibagger returns of over 884% in one year.

Devgn has worked with Panorama in its productions like Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Raid and Drishyam.

Last week, Panorama Studios announced the signing of production deals with Humble Motion Pictures FZCO and Reliance Industries through its media and entertainment division (JIO Studios) for three Punjabi films. These films are titled Carry On Jettiye”, Ardaas 3″ and Manje Bistre 3″.

Earlier, it was reported that Panorama Studios has joined hands with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films for the Hollywood remake of the Drishyam franchise.

Reportedly, Panorama Studios Chairman and Managing Director Kumar Mangat Pathak said that the mission is to produce Drishyam in 10 countries over the next three to five years.

Published: Mar 04, 2024, 10:10 AM IST

