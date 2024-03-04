Bollywood Reporters of the Week: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's star-studded pre-wedding event; Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh announces first pregnancy





This week has been filled with updates on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand pre-wedding festivities. From Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, the event witnessed a glamorous celebrity meet-and-greet moment, the Ambani merchant's pre-wedding bash was glamorous. For their part, Deepika and Ranveer announced their first pregnancy. Apart from this, legendary singer Pankaj Udha passed away. Let's take a quick look at the top 7 Bollywood journalists of the week. Here are the 7 best Bollywood journalists of the week 1. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded pre-wedding event Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is gearing up to get married to RadhikaMerchant. She is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shalia Merchant, Director of Encore Healthcare. Before the July wedding, the couple hosted three days of pre-wedding festivities, to which celebrities from around the world were invited. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Hollywood singer Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and several others graced the event. 2. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan groove on Naatu Naatu The Ambani-Merchant event witnessed a delightful union between Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. The three Khans of B-town came together during the sangeet for a stunning performance. The trio took to the stage and sang the song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR. They also did SRK's signature pose together. King Khan was also seen setting the stage on fire by dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan. 3. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce their first pregnancy On their Instagram accounts, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh published a collaborative post to announce their first pregnancy. The couple will have their first baby in September 2024. Soon after the news was announced, fans and several celebrities congratulated the couple with lovely words. 4. Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas passed away On February 26, veteran singer Pankaj Udhass' daughter Nayaab Udhas took to her Instagram account to share a heartbreaking note confirming that her father Pankaj Udhas passed away after a prolonged illness. The legendary singer was 72 years old when he took his last breath. 5.Dream Girl producer Inder Raj Bahl dies Dream Girl producer Inder Raj Bahl starrer Hema Malini passed away in Mumbai. He was 92 years old. According to a report in the Times of India, the news of his unfortunate demise was confirmed by veteran producer Rikku Rakeshnath, who was quoted as saying, “He has passed away and the prayer meeting will be held on Monday. » 6.Ivanka Trump takes dandiya lessons with her daughter Arabella Among the international guests arriving at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchants' pre-wedding bash was Ivanka Trump, who attended the bash with her daughter Arabella. The American businesswoman decided to join in the fun by taking a lesson or two on Garba. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a clip of her learning folk dance with her daughter and a few other women. 7. Rihanna twerks on Zingaat with Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor treated her fans on Instagram by sharing a video of her dancing and twerking with none other than Rihanna to the upbeat song Zingaat. Janhvi captioned the video, “This woman is a goddess. Stop it, bye,” expressing her admiration for Rihanna's dance moves. and charisma. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news! READ ALSO : Live updates ahead of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan dances with Akon, Ranbir-Alia arrives in Mumbai with Raha

