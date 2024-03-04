What is the no eye contact rule in Hollywood?

The big picture Rumor has it that some of Hollywood's top actors have a “no eye contact” rule, which adds to their mysterious and untouchable reputation.

From Sandra Bullock to Sylvester Stallone, rumors of celebrities requiring no eye contact have persisted over the years.

Despite the firings of stars like Ellen DeGeneres and Sylvester Stallone, the lure of believing these rumors remains strong.





The archetype of the Hollywood actor who is above it all, incapable of being bothered or suffering from others, has become so ubiquitous that rumors around specific figures in the industry are now accepted as fact. The most caricatured, even villainous, of these rumors is that of the “no eye contact” rule. The rule implies exactly what its name implies: some members of Hollywood's elite demand that you don't look them in the eye.





From AV Club journalist Steve Heisler affirming that while working as featured in The lake houseeveryone was informed that eye contact not initiated by Sandra Bullock was strictly prohibited, Tom Cruise make fun of statements that people couldn't look him in the eyes, it's the strangest story he's ever heard about himself, the rumors are vast and treacherous. But are any of them true? If not, why is it so easy to believe them?







As early as 1993, discussions about an actor's “no eye contact” rule managed to muster some enthusiasm, even more than 30 years later. Strong riderformer sitcom heartthrob A boy meets the worldclaims on the podcast Pod meets the world that, while filming alongside Donald Sutherland In Benefit of the doubt, Sutherland had a “no eye contact” rule. “No one can make eye contact with him“, Strong claimed. “If you're in the scene with him, you can make eye contact with him, but his thing is that everyone in the crew has to look away.” Will FriedleStrong A boy meets the world co-star and co-host of the podcast, responded: “This is ridiculous. A stupid, selfish power trip.” Although the validity of Strong's claim has never been proven, it certainly fuels the flames of rumor.





A few years later, at the end of the 90s, Jessica Alba revealed her own experience with this kind of behavior. In 1998, Alba had a guest star role in Beverly Hills, 90210and she doesn't seem to remember that time with much fondness. Talk with Sean Evans on the interview show fueled by spicy chicken wings The hot ones in 2020, Alba admitted: “On the set of 90210I couldn't even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you're trying to do that scene with them. “She then doubled: indicating that it was essentially a direct order, rather than just a mood she inferred. Alba says she was specifically told “you are not allowed to make eye contact with any of the cast members or you will be kicked off the set.”





This constitutes one of the more interesting cases of an allegation of a “no eye contact” rule, because it did not come from word of mouth or extended play on the phone, but from the words of a very remarkable character. This is not to say that an allegation should only be believed if it comes from a celebrity; it's simply a reality that most hearsay like this is not associated with the name of a specific accuser. Certainly, Alba did not specify to whom 90210 co-stars, this rule applies (contrary to Strong's direct call for Sutherland), nor do we know whether such a rule was suggested by the actors or unknowingly implemented on their behalf, but it still gives some form of credence to the possibility of an existing “no eye contact” rule.

Complaints against Ellen DeGeneres and Sylvester Stallone dismissed





Real-world circumstances often come into play, which probably makes it easier to believe rumors like this. Take Ellen Degeneres, For example. The comedian and entertainment personality was probably best known for her long-running talk show, THE Ellen DeGeneres Showknown as Helenebut The rather scandalous way in which the show ended left a different taste in most people's mouths than they may have had throughout DeGeneres' long career.

But does all this make the rumor true? It didn't, but many charges were dropped at the same time, ranging from allegations of racism to workplace bullying. it is understandably difficult to sort out what is credible and what is not. Additionally, DeGeneres, as reported by Page Sixreportedly wholeheartedly rejected allegations of no eye contact, calling the rumors “crazy” and insisting: “I don't know where this started. Please talk to me. Look me in the eyes.”





DeGeneres isn't the only public figure to directly reject such a claim. At the end of the 90s, Sylvester Stallone was sued by a group of his former employees because of claims that they were unfairly fired for breaking frivolous rules, such as simply talking to family members within the household where they worked. Stallone's lawyer categorically rejected the allegations, calling them “purely fictitious.”

In 2019, The Hollywood Reporter claims a source on set revealed to them that, during the filming of Quentin TarantinoIt is Once upon a time in Hollywoodcrew members were “ordered to avoid visual contact” with the lead man Leonardo DiCaprio. Now, if you heard that alone, you'd probably lump it in with the many other rumors of the same ilk – the ones that convey an air of uptight, holier-than-thou behavior. However, the full article is largely complementary, and the inclusion of this single item appears to be intended to support the idea that DiCaprio just likes to maintain a rather detached atmosphere when he works on a character like Once upon a timeIt's Rick Dalton. “Off camera, DiCaprio maintained an air of carefully crafted mystery,” as the Reporter puts it.

Recording artist and performer Katy Perry had confidential riders, attachments in a contract stipulating specific job requirements, for one of his world tours that was allegedly leaked more than a decade ago. One of these riders, that The Smoking Gun released, provided a list of do's and don'ts for drivers hired to drive Perry during periods of the tour. Among the rules was the explicit order requiring that drivers should not look at Perry through the vehicle's rearview mirror. Sparkling information, right? Maybe not – maybe, coupled with the rest of the rules, which include parking as close to a venue as possible and not engaging in conversation with the hordes of (presumably young) Katy Perry fans, it's a rather harmless addendum.





So why is it so easy to believe a rumor like this? Is it just fun to believe them? Think about the characters we love to hate. Meryl StreepMiranda Priestly's performance in The devil wears Prada, for example, gave us a character so cruel and loathsome that anyone in the audience would have every right to despise her. Thanks to Streep's immense depth and specificity, Priestly is arguably one of the most beloved characters in film, cited and adored to no end. Wouldn't it be even better if members of the upper echelons of society acted the same way? Every story needs its villainafter all.

