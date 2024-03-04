CNBC Daily Open: US manufacturing slowdown continues





Workers assemble circuit boards at Intervala's manufacturing plant in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, U.S., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. The U.S. Census Bureau is expected to release factory order figures February 2. Justin Merriman | Bloomberg | Getty Images This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open informs investors about everything they need to know, wherever they are. Like what you see? You can subscribehere. What you need to know today Wall Street hits new high

US stocks ended Friday's session on a positive note. THENasdaq Composite reached an all-time high, breaking its 2021 record, soaring by more than 1%. S&P500 also closed at a new high, adding 0.80% to close above the 5,100 level for the first time. THE Blue-chip Dow Jones increased by about 91 points. Focus on key meetings in China

China is expected to hold its annual parliamentary meetings this week which will be closely watched by investors looking for signals of economic recovery. A struggling real estate sector and sluggish growth have raised questions about whether Beijing will step in with large-scale support. So far, policymakers have been relatively reserved on this front. OPEC+ extends oil cuts

OPEC+ producers, along with Saudi Arabia and Russia, will extend their voluntary crude supply cuts until the end of the second quarter. U.S. crude oil futures hit $80 a barrel for the first time since November, indicating market tightening ahead of the OPEC+ decision. US debt increases

The U.S. national debt has been growing at a faster rate in recent months, increasing by about $1 trillion almost every 100 days. It definitively crossed the $34 trillion mark on January 4, after briefly crossing the mark on December 29, according to the data collected.datafrom the U.S. Department of the Treasury. [PRO] The “Fantastic Four”

Hedge fund manager Dan Niles favors so-called “Fantastic Four” stocks because of their profit potential in 2024. He rrecommended Nvidia, Meta , Microsoft And Come on n due to their booming AI business. “These names are driven by profits,” Niles told CNBC last week. The essential The American manufacturing industry is still struggling to turn a corner. Factory activity contracted accelerated in February, with the Institute for Supply Management index falling to 47.8 from 49.1 in January, based on published data Friday. This is the 16th consecutive month where the figure has remained below 50, indicating a contraction in manufacturing activity. New orders fell to 49.2 last month after rebounding to 52.5 in January. Factory output also remained sluggish, falling to 48.4 in February from 50.4 in January. “Demand is in the early stages of recovery and production execution is relatively stable compared to January, as the panelists' businesses begin to prepare for expansion,” said Committee Chairman Timothy R. Fiore. survey on ISM manufacturing companies. “Suppliers continue to have capacity but are showing signs of difficulty, in part due to their raw material supply chains,” he added. Although the data is disappointing, economists predict better times ahead. “The ISM's consecutive gains in December and January had given us a little more hope that manufacturing activity was about to turn a corner, but the February crisis brings the index back into the depressed range where it has been stuck for some time.” Pantheon MacroEconomics wrote in a note. However, analysts still expect a “modest recovery” in manufacturing if the Fed cuts interest rates, as this could “induce a gradual recovery in domestic capital investment and external demand would provide somewhat more support”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/04/cnbc-daily-open-us-manufacturing-drag-continues.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos