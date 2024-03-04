Kim Tae Hyung's new single FRI(END)S will be released in March





The heated rumors could now rest in peace as BigHit Music has just confirmed BTS V, aka Kim Tae Hyung's new digital single, FRI(END)S. The next track is a love song in the pop-soul R&B genre, familiar territory for Layover's music maker. V is expected to launch the new music experience on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 1 p.m. KST / 12 a.m. ET. The pre-save period of the song on music platforms like Spotify and Apple is now open. Fans can follow the trend to support their precious singer. Kim Tae Hyung, aka BTS's new digital single V, will be released on March 15, 2024. (Instagram) The announcement comes just a day after a cryptic video featuring the actor-singer was released on BTS' official Instagram profile. V's reel, presumably filmed in London during his short stay abroad in 2023, featured warm vintage-themed visuals. This immediately caught the attention of her fans as social media trends with her name exploded. At the same time, ARMIES continued to make sense of what was coming next. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. While fans wondered if this suggested a new music release or something else, a never-ending stream of speculation came out of nowhere. A day later, BigHit Music cleared all doubts and confirmed the announcement of Kim Tae Hyung FRI(END)S. Read also : BLACKPINK's Lisa Spotted on Day 2 of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore Kim Tae Hyung's New Music Announcement: Other solo projects of Kim Tae Hyung: Before flying off for his mandatory military duties in December 2023, the Jazz music enthusiast released his debut solo album, Layover, in September. The original secret member of BTS has come a long way to sculpt his unique artistic identity. This is also reflected in his solo musical releases, including Sweet Night, Winter Bear and Christmas Tree, which effectively capture his breathy, retro-inspired soundscape. Aside from channeling his inner fashionista spirit for his outings with Celine, the Singularity singer also became a representative for Indonesia-based investment firm SimInvest. Beyond his initial contributions to the brand name, he teamed up with legendary actor Jackie Chan earlier this week for a new commercial.

