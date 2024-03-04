Entertainment
Part 2 brings the power of spice to the box office with an $81.5 million debutExBulletin
Niko Tavernise/AP
Movie theaters were looking for a savior and Dune: part two keeps its promise. Armed with sandworms, big-screen spectacle, and the star power of Timothe Chalamet, Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic took the North American box office by storm this weekend, winning $81.5 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Internationally, it grossed $97 million, bringing its worldwide debut to $178.5 million.
“Denis made a truly extraordinary and special film and it was really exciting to see people react to it,” said Mary Parent, producer of both films. Dune films and president of global production at Legendary. “It was made for the big screen and it feels like it’s being received as a cinematic event.”
It’s the first big success of 2024, and one that operators sorely needed. Although there were holdovers from December that continued to make money, as Warner Bros. Wonka (also starring Chalamet) and the Sony romantic comedy Anyone but you, the box office is in a bit of a drought. Through the first two months of 2024, no film has surpassed $100 million domestically. The highest earning films were The beekeeper, Bob Marley: A love And mean girls.
Dunes 2 rode a wave of good reviews (94% on Rotten Tomatoes) in an essentially competition-free market. Warner Bros. released it to 4,071 locations in the United States and Canada, where audiences across the board gave it the highest PostTrak ratings and an A CinemaScore. According to release data, men made up 59% of opening weekend ticket buyers and 64% were aged over 25. The sequel was primarily financed by Legendary and its production budget, previously reported to be in the range of $122 million, is closer to $190 million.
“He really took the market by storm,” said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution. “It’s a cultural moment on a global scale.”
High-end large format screens like IMAX and 70mm accounted for 48% of opening weekend activity. This is a March record for IMAX, accounting for $18.5 million of the overall revenue. Villeneuve filmed the film with IMAX cameras. Contrary to Oppenheimerit was shot digitally, but with the extra time due to the strike delay, they were also able to make film prints and the film format is proving to be a popular appeal for audiences.
“Our most iconic filming locations are virtually sold out for weeks,” said IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond.
The $81.5 million debut is also a record for its director Villeneuve and stars Chalamet, Austin Butler and Rebecca Ferguson.
Originally scheduled for release in October 2023, Warner Bros. pushed the film back to March amid Hollywood strikes that would have kept its star cast off the promotional circuit. The global promotional tour has been in hyperdrive for about a month, sparking conversations with lively interviews, the viral sandworm inspired popcorn bucket and stunning fashion moments from stylish young actors, culminating with Zendaya's silver cyborg (Mugler vintage) in London. They made stops in Mexico, South Korea, Abu Dhabi and New York.
“We worked really hard to be ready for that (original) date, but we really felt that, especially with this incredible cast, it was worth the wait,” Parent said.
Goldstein added that there was “a lot of debate” about whether or not to release the film during the strikes, but they knew they needed the cast to “fully realize the film.”
“You don’t make movie stars anywhere but in theaters,” Goldstein said. “Cinemas, on the big screen, with great sound and that shared experience, make a great star, or at least show the talent of a great star.”
The first one Dune opened under complicated conditions in October 2021. It was one of the last Warner Bros. films. controversial project to simultaneously launch its major films in theaters and on its streaming platform. And yet it still earned over $40 million in its first weekend and grossed over $400 million worldwide.
“Denis Villeneuve is right up there with Christopher Nolan as a filmmaker whose name alone gets people going to the movies,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.
This weekend, he added, “moves things around in a big way.”
Entering the weekend, the box office was down about 20% from the same point last year (when “Avatar: The Way of Water,” a 2022 release, was lifting everything) . The closest equivalent this year is “Wonka,” still a hit, but not as big as “Avatar 2.” After the “Dune” weekend, the deficit will be closer to 13%.
“It shows how important a film can be to the overall health of the industry,” Dergarabedian said. “But it's not a March wonder. It's a dynamic business. Now we're going to put the wind back in the sails as we head into March, April and the summer movie season.”
Warner Bros. is one of those studios that will be back soon with another big film, in “Godzilla x Kong” at the end of March, followed by “Furiosa” in May, the sequel to “Beetlejuice” in September and “Joker” in October.
“This is our year,” Goldstein said. “Exhibitors are fighting for their lives, but we can be smart and work with them to keep our business relevant to the public.”
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Estimated ticket sales Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday.
1. Dune: part two$81.5 million.
2. Bob Marley: A love$7.4 million.
3. Ordinary angels$3.9 million.
4. Madame Web$3.2 million.
5. The Chosen: season 4, episodes 7-8$3.2 million.
6. Migration$2.5 million.
7. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba with Hashi$2.1 million.
8. Wonka$1.7 million.
9. For Argy$1.4 million.
ten. The beekeeper$1.1 million.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/03/04/1235727171/dune-part-two-brings-spice-power-to-the-box-office-with-81-5-million-debut
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Part 2 brings the power of spice to the box office with an $81.5 million debutExBulletin
- Donald Trump's 'pathetic' excuse for Washington primary loss to Haley mercilessly mocked
- Men's tennis splits, pair of non-conference matches, spring break opener
- Dress Closet Offers Free Dresses to BEA High School Area Students March 7 | News, Sports, Jobs
- More than 50% of Indian stock market investors come from these 6 states.
- CEO Spotlight: Stayntouch’s Jacob Messina
- A mild earthquake hits Uzbekistan
- Narendra Modi | BJP launches 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign to counter Lalu Prasad's hold on Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Turkish Cypriot leader rules out negotiations without equal status – Euractiv
- Phobos Ransomware Aggressively Targets US Critical Infrastructure
- Page not found – Naim Audio
- Dua Lipa makes a mesmerizing entrance in a black Versace dress on the 2024 Brits Awards red carpet