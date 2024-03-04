Part 2 brings the power of spice to the box office with an $81.5 million debutExBulletin



Movie theaters were looking for a savior and Dune: part two keeps its promise. Armed with sandworms, big-screen spectacle, and the star power of Timothe Chalamet, Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic took the North American box office by storm this weekend, winning $81.5 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Internationally, it grossed $97 million, bringing its worldwide debut to $178.5 million.

“Denis made a truly extraordinary and special film and it was really exciting to see people react to it,” said Mary Parent, producer of both films. Dune films and president of global production at Legendary. “It was made for the big screen and it feels like it’s being received as a cinematic event.”

It’s the first big success of 2024, and one that operators sorely needed. Although there were holdovers from December that continued to make money, as Warner Bros. Wonka (also starring Chalamet) and the Sony romantic comedy Anyone but you, the box office is in a bit of a drought. Through the first two months of 2024, no film has surpassed $100 million domestically. The highest earning films were The beekeeper, Bob Marley: A love And mean girls.

Dunes 2 rode a wave of good reviews (94% on Rotten Tomatoes) in an essentially competition-free market. Warner Bros. released it to 4,071 locations in the United States and Canada, where audiences across the board gave it the highest PostTrak ratings and an A CinemaScore. According to release data, men made up 59% of opening weekend ticket buyers and 64% were aged over 25. The sequel was primarily financed by Legendary and its production budget, previously reported to be in the range of $122 million, is closer to $190 million.

“He really took the market by storm,” said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution. “It’s a cultural moment on a global scale.”

High-end large format screens like IMAX and 70mm accounted for 48% of opening weekend activity. This is a March record for IMAX, accounting for $18.5 million of the overall revenue. Villeneuve filmed the film with IMAX cameras. Contrary to Oppenheimerit was shot digitally, but with the extra time due to the strike delay, they were also able to make film prints and the film format is proving to be a popular appeal for audiences.

“Our most iconic filming locations are virtually sold out for weeks,” said IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond.

The $81.5 million debut is also a record for its director Villeneuve and stars Chalamet, Austin Butler and Rebecca Ferguson.

Originally scheduled for release in October 2023, Warner Bros. pushed the film back to March amid Hollywood strikes that would have kept its star cast off the promotional circuit. The global promotional tour has been in hyperdrive for about a month, sparking conversations with lively interviews, the viral sandworm inspired popcorn bucket and stunning fashion moments from stylish young actors, culminating with Zendaya's silver cyborg (Mugler vintage) in London. They made stops in Mexico, South Korea, Abu Dhabi and New York.

“We worked really hard to be ready for that (original) date, but we really felt that, especially with this incredible cast, it was worth the wait,” Parent said.

Goldstein added that there was “a lot of debate” about whether or not to release the film during the strikes, but they knew they needed the cast to “fully realize the film.”

“You don’t make movie stars anywhere but in theaters,” Goldstein said. “Cinemas, on the big screen, with great sound and that shared experience, make a great star, or at least show the talent of a great star.”

The first one Dune opened under complicated conditions in October 2021. It was one of the last Warner Bros. films. controversial project to simultaneously launch its major films in theaters and on its streaming platform. And yet it still earned over $40 million in its first weekend and grossed over $400 million worldwide.

“Denis Villeneuve is right up there with Christopher Nolan as a filmmaker whose name alone gets people going to the movies,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.

This weekend, he added, “moves things around in a big way.”

Entering the weekend, the box office was down about 20% from the same point last year (when “Avatar: The Way of Water,” a 2022 release, was lifting everything) . The closest equivalent this year is “Wonka,” still a hit, but not as big as “Avatar 2.” After the “Dune” weekend, the deficit will be closer to 13%.

“It shows how important a film can be to the overall health of the industry,” Dergarabedian said. “But it's not a March wonder. It's a dynamic business. Now we're going to put the wind back in the sails as we head into March, April and the summer movie season.”

Warner Bros. is one of those studios that will be back soon with another big film, in “Godzilla x Kong” at the end of March, followed by “Furiosa” in May, the sequel to “Beetlejuice” in September and “Joker” in October.

“This is our year,” Goldstein said. “Exhibitors are fighting for their lives, but we can be smart and work with them to keep our business relevant to the public.”



Estimated ticket sales Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday.

1. Dune: part two$81.5 million.

2. Bob Marley: A love$7.4 million.

3. Ordinary angels$3.9 million.

4. Madame Web$3.2 million.

5. The Chosen: season 4, episodes 7-8$3.2 million.

6. Migration$2.5 million.

7. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba with Hashi$2.1 million.

8. Wonka$1.7 million.

9. For Argy$1.4 million.

ten. The beekeeper$1.1 million.