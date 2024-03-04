Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Virat-Anushka – Bollywood Celebs Missing From Anant and Radhikas' Pre-Wedding Celebrations







However, some prominent names were missing. Hrithik Roshan was not present at the pre-wedding party, reportedly due to a health issue. A few days before the ceremonies, the actor shared a photo on crutches, revealing that he had pulled a muscle and was in pain. Karan Johar, who attended Anant and Radhikas' engagement ceremony last year, was absent from the pre-wedding celebration. Priyanka Chopra, who had flown down with Nick Jonas for the opening of the NMACC, missed the functions in Jamnagar. However, his mother Madhu Chopra attended the events.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who welcomed their second child last month, are currently posted in London and were unable to attend Anant and Radhikas' 'Hastakshar' ceremony. Kajol was also absent from the celebration, but Ajay Devgn and Nysa made up for her absence. No member of the Deol family was also present at the ceremony. Shilpa Shetty and her family were not seen during the celebrations.

