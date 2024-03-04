Jennifer Garner still heartbroken by the death of her dog Martha Stewart | Entertainment

Jennifer Garner is still mourning the loss of her late dog Martha Stewart.
The Elektra actress, 51, has a collection of animals, including a dog named Birdie, a cat named Moose, another dog named Kitty and a puppy called Bugs, and was devastated when the white Labrador died.
She told YouTube channel We Rate Dogs that the dog still had her heart because she was the goodest girl who ever lived.
Jennifer added that the white Labrador was given to her by the producers of her film 13 Going on 30 after filming the 2004 romantic comedy, and she joked that she used the puppy to bribe herself into the real Martha Stewarts cooking show.
Jennifer added: I was a Marthas fan and she wasn't inviting me. And I wanted to cook with her, and she didn't care. So anyway, it worked.
The actress also said she chose a bewildering mix of names for her menagerie of pets, answering Yes when asked if her name choices for her animals were intentionally confusing.
Jennifer's eight-year-old golden retriever Birdie joined the actress for her YouTube interview at the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Los Angeles, and while he was led on a leash to explore the dog-friendly environment, the actress revealed how he joined his family. .
Referring to her daughter Violet, 18, the mother-of-three said: My eldest (child) was two and decided she needed her own dog. She talked about it all the time.
And I said: When you're 10 years old, that's the age where you can have your own dog.
And I thought she would forget it because she was only two years old. But now we have Birdie who she hasn't forgotten.
Jennifer also has children Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with her actor ex-husband Ben Affleck, 51.
