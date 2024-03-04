'IPL is not about Bollywood, After Party': Gautam Gambhir's 'serious' message to KKR ahead of IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir had a clear message for his team ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 which begins on March 22. In an interaction on Star Sports, Gambhir made it clear that the IPL is not about Bollywood or after-parties, but a brilliant opportunity for young players to prove themselves in the “toughest league in the world”. The former Indian batter, who led KKR to the IPL title in 2012 and 2014 as captain, also said that the competition is closest to international cricket and hence the pressure to perform is even greater on players and franchises.

“I made it very clear on day one that IPL for me is serious cricket. It's not about Bollywood, it's not about you, it's not about after party and all that. It's about going out there and playing competitive cricket and that's the reason why I think it's the toughest league in the world because it's real cricket,” Gambhir said.

“It is probably the closest league to international cricket compared to any other league and if you want to be known as a successful franchise you should be able to perform well on the cricket field,” he added.

KKR failed to reach the play-offs after finishing seventh in the previous season and Gambhir said the players had to work hard for the team's passionate fans.

“I think there are some very passionate fans. We have to be honest with them. We have to probably try to bring that happiness on their smiles because I always thought the most loyal fans were the Calcutta fans because they have I experienced a lot in the first three years of the IPL,” Gambhir said.