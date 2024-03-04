Amazing that Indian women are able to shine in Hollywood: Mean Girls actor Avantika | Hollywood News





South Asian women, particularly of Indian origin, are taking center stage in world titles like The Bridgerton Chronicles And A day was long overdue, says Indian-American actor Avantika, who plays Karen Shetty in the new iteration of the popular teen comedy. mean girls.

This is not the first acting role for the 19-year-old, born into an Indian family in California. Avantika made her debut with Brahmotsavam in 2016, a film in her native language Telugu.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Citadel), Simone Ashely (Bridgerton) and Ambika Mod (One Day), the list of actresses with an Indian connection only grows with Avantika's name. “It took a while given that we are a large population with so many incredibly beautiful and talented women. It’s about time that a community of 1.5 billion people was represented on the world stage,” the actor said. PTI in an interview. Acknowledging that women have paved the way for actors like her, Avantika said she and her contemporaries hope to do the same for “the future generation of South Asian women”, so that things will be a little easier for they. to have been able to shine their light in Hollywood… I feel honored to be part of this legacy,” she added. Growing up with films such as Matilda and 3 Idiots, which she described as a heartfelt depiction of the human condition, propelled Avantika's love of cinema.

“‘Matilda’ shaped my interest in cinema. 3 Idiots is a classic, it was such a big movie for me. I am inspired by heartfelt films that feel like a true representation of what it means to be human and what it means to live,” she said. Watch the Mean Girls trailer here: Mean Girls, directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr, is billed as a new twist on the 2004 modern classic that comes from the comedic mind of Tina Fey.

The new film follows Cady Heron (Angourie Rice), who joins her new high school's elite group “The Plastics”, led by Regina George (Renee Rapp) and her henchmen Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). When Cady falls for Regina's ex-boyfriend, Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she is at odds with Regina. As Cady sets out to defeat Regina with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn to stay true to herself while navigating high school. Avantika landed the role of gullible Karen, played by Amanda Seyfried in the original film, through a standard audition process. Thinking she had “totally bombed” her audition, she messaged a fellow actor on social media who she had never met before but had seen his work.

“I wrote, 'I don't know if you can sing, I know I've never met you, and this might sound weird but I just had an audition for Karen in 'Mean Girls' and I didn't. “I definitely wouldn't have. But I think you should ask your team for a hearing,” she recalls. When the actor didn't hear from the Mean Girls casting team for four months, she “assumed” she wouldn't get the role. Avantika said she was shooting for her upcoming film “Tarot” when she heard the good news that she had directed it. “It was an offer from Paramount and the 'Mean Girls' team. And I never did a recall, so I wasn't dealing with any of that. It never seemed real to me until I showed up to rehearsals and Tina Fey was in the office next to me. I was like, 'Oh, this is actually happening now,'” she added. Receiving Seyfried's blessing on the release of “Mean Girls” was icing on the cake. “It was wonderful to have her blessing and to know that she supported and encouraged my participation in the film. She had a lot of confidence in me, especially when she was reprising an iconic character like this. There’s this feeling of hesitation and fear that comes from living up to the legacy before you and her supporting me meant a lot,” she said. Avantika also fondly remembers her early years in the Indian film industry. Besides Brahmotsavam, his acting credits include Premom and Manamantha in Telugu and Boomika in Tamil. It may be like a “blur of positive memories” for the actor, who was barely 10 years old at the time, but she remembers the support from Brahmotsavam stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and Naga Chaitanya (Premam). “Samantha and Kajal Aggarwal were lovely and kind. This meant a lot to me as a young girl who struggled with her appearance. Samantha is doing amazing things, as is Kajal, and continuing to see them succeed is inspiring. I remember Naga Chaitanya being so lovely to me on the set. Next up for Avantika is the Disney+ series A Crown of Wishes. She is also set to make her Hindi debut with Nitya Mehra's Prime Video show Big Girls Don't Cry. “There are 100 percent plans to work in India. But that's a different beast. There are many things to combat that go beyond talent, like nepotism and colorism. This doesn't necessarily work in my favor. “That being said, I have an Amazon Prime show coming out in a few weeks called 'Big Girls Don't Cry' by Nitya Mehra. I hope this will somehow be my Bollywood debut, even if it's on OTT. Paramount Pictures released Mean Girls in Indian cinemas last month.

