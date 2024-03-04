'Blue Bloods' Honors Treat Williams as Farewell to Late Actor's Character





Blue blood say goodbye to Treat Williams” recurring character Friday. Williams – who died on June 12, 2023 at the age of 71 following a road accident – played Lenny Ross, the best friend of That of Tom Selleck character, New York City Police Commissioner Francis “Frank” Reagan. During the third episode of the 14th and final season of the series, the show revealed that Lenny had died of cancer. It was first revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer during Williams' final appearance as the character last season. Williams portrayed Lenny six times during the series, first appearing in season 6 in 2016. His last appearance was in season 13, episode 20, titled “Irish Exits”. Selleck's character, Frank, paid tribute to his longtime friend and former partner during the family meal, saying: “Lenny Ross was my oldest friend, my closest confidant, my getaway driver, and I I lost this week. And it hurts like hell.” “But Lenny would hate for us all to be in tears and silent and sad,” Frank continued. “So Lenny: we'll miss you. And save me a seat at your table, and I'll see you on the road.” The show ended with a title card honoring Williams, which featured a photo of him and Selleck in character, smiling with their arms on each other's shoulders. The title card read: “In memory of our great friend, Treat Williams. 1951-2023. » In June 2023, Williams tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident in Vermont, when his vehicle and a 2008 Honda SUV collided. Williams died after succumbing to severe trauma and blood loss following the crash. Family and close friends paid their last respects at a private funeral that same month. Williams' last role came in the drama series Feud: Capote against the swansin which he played CBS executive William Paley, husband of magazine editor Barbara “Babe” Paley, played by Naomi Watts. ET spoke with Watts during the series' premiere in Januaryand the actress reflected on his memory. “It’s really heartbreaking, because he had such gratitude for this role at this point in his life,” Watts shared. “I mean, we all did it because the writing is so delicious… but Treat was just… He couldn't believe it. Every day he would say, 'Oh my God, these words !'” “In between the scenes we were filming, he talked incessantly about his happiness, his beautiful family, his dogs and his life in Vermont,” she shared. “It’s really horrible that he can’t see that and see all of us celebrating his work.” RELATED CONTENT:

