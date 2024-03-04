What to Stream This Week: Ariana Grande, 'Wonka,' Garth Brooks, Animal Queens and 'Poor Things'

A new album from Ariana Grande and Garth Brooks takes viewers behind the scenes of her Nashville bar opening and showcases some of the new TV shows, movies, music and games. directed to a device near you. HT Image

Also among streaming deals worth your time, selected by The Associated Press entertainment journalists: John Cena stars in the film comedy Ricky Stanicky, the debut of the video game Unicorn Overlord from the admired Atlus and Emma Stone's Poor Things arrives on Hulu.

Just in time for the Oscars, Yorgos Lanthimos Poor Things arrives on Hulu Thursday. At the Academy Awards, it was nominated for 11 awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Emma Stone and numerous nominations for it's a fantastic job. In the Victorian film, adapted from Alasdair Gray's 1992 novel, Stone plays Bella Baxter, a woman brought to life by a mad scientist (Willem Dafoe) with the brain of a child and the body of an adult. In his criticismAP screenwriter Lindsey Bahr called Poor Things one of the year's most sumptuous visual delights.

While he's away fight against sandworms in Dune: part 2, in theaters, Timothe Chalamet's latest box office hit, Wonka, arrives Friday, March 8 on Max. Intended as a musical prequel to the 1971 Roald Dahl-scripted original, Paul King's film stars Chalamet as a wide-eyed young Wonka who sets out to establish his candy empire. Although the film benefits greatly from Chalamet's charisma and Designs like Kings Paddington, in my review I wrote that the film is lively but too neutered to do Dahl justice.

In Ricky Stanicky, a trio of friends have long relied on a made-up friend named Ricky Stanicky for excuses to keep them out of trouble with their spouse. When their families become suspicious, the three friends (Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler, Andrew Santino) hire a struggling actor known as Rock Hard Rod (John Cena) to pose as the fictional Stanicky. The film, directed by Peter Farrelly, debuts Thursday on Prime Video.

Jake Coyle, AP writer

Four years ago, Ariana Grande changed position. Five years ago, she changed the language around breakups with Thank U, Next. Then there were the previous albums: Sweetener, Dangerous Woman, My Everything and Yours Truly. And now, there is an eternal sun. Grande returned to her rightful place atop the pop music throne with a new full-length album. Of course, absence makes the heart grow fonder: his debut single Yes, And? took her to new sonic territory, pop house music and immediately climbed to number 1. The only thing that could make it better? A Mariah Carey remix, which quickly followed.

When he is not producing with Taylor SwiftLana Del Rey, Lorde, Florence and the Machine, Clairo and many others, Jack Antonoff faces the New Jersey Bleachers group. The group's eponymous fourth studio album is a continuation of their previous work: an ascending pop-rock, deeply indebted to Bruce Springsteen and the group E Street (the saxophones which launch the single Modern Girl are proof of this alone .) It's a good time live. group music for those who can't wait to hear a different side of Antonoff's work.

Kim Gordonknown for her work in the pioneering field noise rock band Sonic Youth, is preparing to release his second solo album, The Collective, an exercise in no wave modernity. The album is stacked with spoken vocals (known as sprechgesang to those with extended pinkies), placed atop explosive, asymmetrical production like hip-hop beats and glass-shattering sounds of quasi- nu metal Bye Bye,” or on the album's best track, Im A Man, a gothic assault on traditional images of masculinity under late capitalism. Decades later, and forever, Gordon's art is not for the faint of heart.

Moor Mother, the musical nickname of Afrofuturist Poet-artist Camae Ayewa has always considered Black history and Black music history in her work by creating albums that grapple with diasporic realities while entertaining listeners with their beauty and discomfort. On Friday, March 8, she returns with a fifth studio album, The Great Bailout, an album that examines the pervasive effects of British colonialism and the relationship between displacement and liberation. There are some magnificent moments here. The strings crescendo under soft, almost whispered harmonies, interrupted by his rich, low-pitched vocals strong in the mix, detailing some of the effects of slavery like in lead single Guilty featuring Lonnie Holley & Raia Was.

Maria Sherman, AP music writer

All hail the queens. A new documentary series on National Geographic follows the leaders of the animal kingdom. Narrated by Academy Award winner Angela Bassett, the seven-episode series was filmed over four years in 12 countries by a female-led production team. Animal queens filmed include insects, orcas, hyenas and lions. The seventh episode focuses on women who dedicate their lives to documenting wildlife and contributing to conservation efforts, with natural history typically being a male-dominated field. Queens premieres Monday on National Geographic and aired the next day on Hulu and Disney.

Theo James stars in Guy Ritchie's new TV series Gentlemen, a spin-off of the 2019 film of the same name. James plays Eddie, whose late father left him the title of Duke, as well as a dilapidated country estate that he considers a money pit and a major burden. Eddie is upset when he discovers that his property has also been operating a marijuana growing business for years, and he inherited it as well. The Gentlemen releases Thursday on Netflix.

Friends in Low Places is arguably Garth Brooks' best song because it never fails to make people smile, sing along, and have a good time. That's the vibe Brooks is hoping for when he opens Friends in Low Places Bar and Honky-Tonk on Thursday in Nashville. The same day, a Friends in low places docuseries about the making of the bar premieres on Prime Video. The cameras rolled as Brooks, his wife, Tricia Yearwood (who hosted a popular show on Food Network and knows a thing or two about hospitality), and their team created this new business.

A BBC comedy drama called Boarders comes to the United States via Tubi. The show is about five inner-city black teenagers who receive scholarships to St. Gilberts, one of Britain's oldest and poshest boarding schools. Adapting to change is never easy and adapting to St. Gilbert is even more difficult. All six episodes will be released on Tubi on March 8.

Alicia Rancilio

Who is The Thaumaturge? Basically, a miracle worker, according to the dictionary. In this particular case, it's Wiktor Szulski, and he has the power to detect supernatural creatures roaming the streets of 1905 Warsaw. Wiktor can help some residents by exorcising their demons, but he can also summon saviors to help him fight the Russian Imperial soldiers who control the city. Polish studio Fools Theory, led by veterans of the beloved Witcher series, describes The Thaumaturge as a role-playing game with morally ambiguous choices, and its blend of alternate history and metaphysical mystery sounds intriguing. It arrives Monday on PC.

Atlus Lord Unicorn is the first favorite for the title of the year. The protagonist is an exiled prince named Alain who fights to reclaim his empire from the backstabbed General Valmore. Alain may have lost his throne, but he has a magical ring that helps him recruit allies, humans and elves, angels and beasts, in a sprawling fantasy world called Fevrith. Unicorn Overload comes from Japan's Vanillaware, the developer of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and fans of this cult favorite will recognize the studio's blend of colorful storytelling and real-time tactical battles. Saddle up on Friday March 8 on PlayStation 5/4, Xbox X/S or Nintendo Switch.

Lou Kesten

