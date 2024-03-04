Anant Ambani makes Salman Khan's bodyguard lift him during Akon performance | Bollywood





The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant saw many celebrities in Jamnagar this weekend. Singer Akon was one of Sunday night's guests and was seen singing on stage during a star-studded show. In an inside video from his show posted on Reddit, actor Salman Khan was seen dancing on stage, when he was lifted up by his bodyguard Shera. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Radhika Merchant dance to Chammak Challo with Akon at Ambani's party. Watch) Salman Khan and Anant Ambani during the performance of Akon. Salman Khan dances on stage In the video, it is Anant Ambani, who tries to lift Salman Khan on stage during Akon's performance. After being unable to lift Salman, Anant calls Shera, who was seen standing near the stage. Shera then comes on stage and lifts Salman as everyone cheers. This moment was captured by Akon on his phone. Salman even started clapping and grooving to the dhol beats with his hands in the air. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. More details During his performance in Chammak Challo, Akon was seen singing on stage with a host of celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan, Salman Khan and bride-to-be Radhika Merchant. He took to Instagram to post a video of the same and wrote in the caption: Best pre-wedding party of the year. I got to bring my whole Indian family on stage to perform my biggest record in India. @iamsrk, @beingsalmankhan, @sukhbir_singer and bride and groom Anant and Radhika. Unforgettable evening On the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala, Salman was joined by Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan as they reunited after years and treated fans with their electrifying performance. They were seen doing the hook step from the song Naatu Naatu from Ram Charan and NTR Jr starrer RRR. They also performed to Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, the towel step from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Masti Ki Pathshala from Rang De Basanti. Apart from the Khans, several other Bollywood celebrities attended the mega bash. It included Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor were also part of the mega bash. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates in one place

