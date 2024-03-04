Entertainment
Hollywood stylists talk watches on the red carpet
Men's style, if you haven't noticed, has taken a leap forward in recent years. This was particularly true on the red carpetwhere men went from wearing generic tuxedos to dressing like Timothe Chalamet, who, at the Golden Globes in January, wore a Céline Homme sequin blazer and Cartier diamond necklace.
Jeanne Yang and Ilaria Urbinati can take credit for this change. As celebrity stylists specializing in men's clothing, both women have dressed Hollywood's leading actors for award shows, red carpet appearances and press conferences. Ms. Urbinatis' clients include Dwayne Johnson, Barry Keoghan and Ryan Reynolds; Ms. Yangs, Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves and Taika Waititi.
Last month, the Times invited women to talk about the place of watches in the scene. Ms. Yang joined the video call from her office in Culver City, part of Los Angeles County, and Ms. Urbinati from her (very large) closet, in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles (my office did not have good lighting, she explained). .)
They agreed that keeping their clients equipped with wrist candy has become an integral part of their job over the past decade. “It went from saying you're not going to see a watch to realizing you're wearing one,” Ms. Yang said.
Men's soccer has become very important, Ms. Urbinati said. And our customers know it and they're leaning into it. A lot of this obviously has to do with the clothes, but also the fact that a watch completes a look like nothing else really does.
Their conversation has been edited and condensed.
How long have you both been doing hair?
JEANNE YANG I started almost three decades ago directing music videos. And I've worked on every boy band from Blink-182 to Weezer. I spent my 10,000 hours working with guys.
Then I had the opportunity to do Oceans Eleven, working with the biggest movie stars in the world: Brad, Andy, Matt, George. I used to have a budget of $5,000 to dress 170 people. Now I had a budget of around $150,000 to dress 11 people. Mind you, I didn't sit down for four days, but it was definitely worth it because I realized men's style was my thing.
ILARIA URBINATI I actually started in retail. I was 17 years old. My aunt had a store on Sunset Plaza and I wanted to work there. And she said: No, you have to do it yourself. He was a pre-nepo baby. So I went to work for Fred Segal and became their No. 1 salesman. I eventually opened my own store.
Along the way, I ended up getting a side job as the head wardrobe stylist on The L Word. There were five female leads on the show and one male, Eric Lively, who is actually Blake Lively's brother. And I remember he was the best dressed man on television in TV Guide. And I realized: Oh, I have a talent for men's clothing.
I started dressing a lot of these up-and-coming young people, like James McAvoy and Chris Evans, who were on The Nanny Diaries at the time, and I suddenly became Captain America. And then I started working with Bradley Cooper and The Hangover happened. All these unnoticed guys suddenly exploded. And I made this journey.
When did you and your customers become interested in watches?
WHICH I remember that for the Globes in 2010, I told Robert Downey Jr. how Gianni Agnelli [the Italian industrialist, politician and style icon] used to wear his watch on his sleeve. And he said to me, “I’m doing this. And he literally grabbed his watch and put it on everything. It was the punctuation mark on his outfit. And I realized how important it was. Unless you're wearing a 14-carat diamond, the watch becomes the way to flex.
URBINATI Now I put a lot of guys in jewelry. But before that, watches were the most fun way to accessorize. Originally I was a fan of Panerai, IWC. And then I started to find out how the watch industry works like Rolex and Patek, and why are they so hard to get? My mother is an art dealer, and if you get into it, you start to understand that certain types of watches are almost like the art dealing world, where they have a certain value because of what happens in the sales at auction.
This is interesting because Rolex and Patek don't loan out watches for the red carpet like other brands do. All these brands like Omega, IWC and TAG [Heuer] I will send myself tons of watches and have them on hand for fittings. And we choose based on what works with the look and vibe. I'm going to go through the phases of the trends I'm in. Right now I like smaller watches, so I use a lot of Cartier.
WHICH What I love, as Ilaria was talking about with Chris Evans, is that you can work with these people when they start to blow up. So it’s like their first watch purchase. Maybe they'll go for the obvious flashy watch. But as they learn about watches, I would love to get a Portugieser from IWC. Or I'll buy the Patek Philippe. They want all this history. And it's nice to be able to be the person who introduces someone to the aesthetic, but also tells them the story behind it.
URBINATI As stylists, we introduce many of these people to watches for the first time. And I think, in that sense, we have a lot of influence on the brands that they like. I don't think it was me who introduced James Marsden to watches, but James Marsden is a huge watch enthusiast. And he tells me what the coolest watches are.
WHICH And the story. The story is really crazy. Guys really want to know. I remember watching the most scandalous Antiques Roadshow story you've ever seen about a guy who bought a Rolex and kept it in the box, and it's now worth hundreds of thousands of dollars . I think it was the same watch worn by Steve McQueen or Paul Newman.
When I went to boarding school, my mother gave me a Rolex. I didn't know what it was, but the coolest girl in school wore one. I took it off because I was playing volleyball. And I remember she gave it to me and said: I have one. You shouldn't leave this aside.
You have your phone, but the watch feels different. This confers acceptance. This confirms a certain achievement. And it's very symbolic.
URBINATI Very early on, I associated watches with family heirlooms because my grandmother and grandfather, who were very important in my life, had a Bulgari and he had a Cartier Tank. And we always thought of them as things that would eventually be passed down.
I changed the subject a bit, but Jeanne brought up this whole Steve McQueen and Paul Newman thing. From the point of view of the watch, McQueen and Newman are still the two gods.
WHICH If you can touch on that a little bit, OK, I may not have been the badass that Paul Newman was or the accomplished entrepreneur who created this, but guess what? I can get his watch back.
When borrowing watches for the red carpet, how does this process work? Should you return them immediately?
URBINATI It comes back pretty quickly, to be honest. I mean, it depends on the guy. It depends on the agreement. A lot of the guys that I dress have contracts with these brands, and they're basically committed to only wearing that brand, say, for the entire awards season or for the entire year or whatever.
Right now, almost all of my guys have some sort of watch contract, and those who don't want one. And part of the stylists' job is to nurture those relationships and try to make that deal happen for them. So in that sense, it's a little looser, but otherwise, they wear the watch and the next day we return it.
WHICH You never want to carry around a half-million dollar watch. You filed it. I don't like keeping anything in my house. You wear a condominium on your wrist. Who wants this stress?
Has anything weird or crazy ever happened to a watch that was loaned to you?
URBINATI Watches have disappeared. It's very stressful. And we learn the hard way. Now, if we are truly anal-retentive, everyone has to sign a liability waiver.
A lot of these actors are young, they don't have an assistant and they don't know how to keep track of everything. And it's very overwhelming for them. If they're traveling the world, I'll usually assign them a watch. Put it on your wrist. Don't take it off. Sleep with it. It's the watch you wear for everything.
WHICH Jason Momoa, during his recent Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom tour, he really loved this rose gold watch [an IWC Portugieser Perpetual Calendar] with a magnificent chocolate colored stripe. He wore it for SNL. And then it would be his watch for the entire tour. It's easier when it's just that one look.
URBINATI Sometimes they will fall in love with the watch. Recently, Barry Keoghan wore this sparkly rose gold Omega that he was obsessed with and wanted to wear with everything. He has a relationship with Omega, it's the second year in a row now. One of the best parts of a relationship with a brand is that you get a different watch at all times. But he told me: No, this is the one.
He prefers really bold watches over others. And he's young and can get away with all sorts of things. But he wore that sparkly Omega and didn't look back.
