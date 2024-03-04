Hollywood stylists talk watches on the red carpet

WHICH What I love, as Ilaria was talking about with Chris Evans, is that you can work with these people when they start to blow up. So it’s like their first watch purchase. Maybe they'll go for the obvious flashy watch. But as they learn about watches, I would love to get a Portugieser from IWC. Or I'll buy the Patek Philippe. They want all this history. And it's nice to be able to be the person who introduces someone to the aesthetic, but also tells them the story behind it.

URBINATI As stylists, we introduce many of these people to watches for the first time. And I think, in that sense, we have a lot of influence on the brands that they like. I don't think it was me who introduced James Marsden to watches, but James Marsden is a huge watch enthusiast. And he tells me what the coolest watches are.

WHICH And the story. The story is really crazy. Guys really want to know. I remember watching the most scandalous Antiques Roadshow story you've ever seen about a guy who bought a Rolex and kept it in the box, and it's now worth hundreds of thousands of dollars . I think it was the same watch worn by Steve McQueen or Paul Newman.

When I went to boarding school, my mother gave me a Rolex. I didn't know what it was, but the coolest girl in school wore one. I took it off because I was playing volleyball. And I remember she gave it to me and said: I have one. You shouldn't leave this aside.

You have your phone, but the watch feels different. This confers acceptance. This confirms a certain achievement. And it's very symbolic.