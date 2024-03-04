Would Prithviraj Sukumaran like to change anything about his Bollywood debut? Here's what he says | Hindi Cinema News







Ask Prithviraj if he would like to change anything about his entry into Bollywood and he says: You can only take these decisions in hindsight. I now have enough experience. I know enough about filmmaking to understand that retrospective decision-making makes no sense. At this point you understand that the idea is not to overanalyze but to keep it simple. If you like the idea of ​​a film, do it, give 100 percent and promote it. And when Friday comes, go, whether it's a huge success or a dismal failure. Just walk away because it's not in your control. Seen in Hindi films like Aurangzeb and First name Shabana southern star Prithviraj Sukumaran will soon be seen in Bollywood film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The actor had made his debut in Hindi cinema in 2012 with Rani Mukerji starring. Aiyyaa . However, the film failed to live up to expectations. The actor was last seen in Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire. Director Prashanth Neel was about two friends who become enemies. While sharing screen space with Prabhas, we asked him if the on-screen equation as friends also happens off-screen and he replied: The first time I met Prabhas , it was the first day of filming. Otherwise, we have been in telephone contact. The first time I spoke to him was when he called me to ask me to do the voiceover for his film Radhe Shyam. I did and we have been in contact ever since. People who know him know that it takes about 30 seconds to become friends with him. Personally, I'm not someone who has a large circle of friends, but he's someone I would definitely consider a friend. He's a really nice person. He is one of the biggest stars in the country and the only person who doesn't know it is Prabhas himself.

