DVIDS – News – Actor Cole Hauser visits US Special Operations Command





Actor Cole Hauser and Special Operations Warrior Foundation President and Chief Operating Officer, Retired Maj. Gen. Clay Hutmacher, toured the U.S. Special Operations Command headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base, in Florida, March 1, 2024. Hauser's most recent character in Yellowstone, Rip Wheeler, at Dutton Ranch, is the quintessential cowboy: tough and loyal to a fault. Much like a command sergeant major, he keeps the organization in order and running. I love Rip's character because he's so loyal, Hauser said. Hauser was raised by his grandfather, a World War II veteran. My grandfather taught me a deep respect for the military and service. He went on a war bond sales tour after World War II, Hauser said. Sadly, he passed away when I was 12, but he had an impact on me my whole life. Hauser's connection to USSOCOM is that he is a board member of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, which provides scholarships to surviving children of fallen special operations personnel as well as recipients of the medal of honor. The charity, based in Tampa, Florida, was founded following the failed attempt to rescue 52 American hostages in Tehran, Iran, known as Operation Eagle Claw, which ended with a tragedy on April 24, 1980, with the loss of eight American soldiers. . Hauser's work for the foundation includes visiting patients at Walter Reed Hospital for the past 20 years. Additionally, he participated in a USO tour in Afghanistan and was mentored by and came to appreciate special operations troops. I just wanted to help out where possible, Hauser said. I discovered that the military needed friendship, mentorship and told them they could still succeed. Hauser serves on the association's board of directors and recently worked with Hutmacher to expand scholarships to special operations families. Working with the foundation is rewarding because it gives children a chance to succeed without their mother or father, Hauser said. During the hour-long fireside chat, he answered questions about his acting career and his work supporting the military. Many audience members spoke and thanked Cole for Yellowstone giving them an outlet while deployed, or something to bond with family despite living miles apart in due to military service. What is it like to be part of a show with this much impact? » asked a member of the audience. Some are getting bigger homes, bigger cars, Hauser said. I think it's more important to give back. Hauser summed up his life philosophy by saying: My goal is to be able to change lives, not only in the military but all over the world. My legacy is my children, and they care about the military and that's all that matters. Date taken: 03.01.2024 Date posted: 03.04.2024 08:21 Story ID: 465243 Location: MACDILL AFB, FL, United States Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



