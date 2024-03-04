Episode 7: Are you now or have you ever been? | Hollywood Exiles | CBC Podcasts





Host Oona Chaplin tells the story of the decades-long campaign to eradicate communism in Hollywood. It was a campaign that ultimately led his grandfather, Charlie Chaplin, and many others to leave Tinseltown. Hollywood Exiles is a story of glamour, duplicity and political intrigue that still reverberates today. This is the story of how Tinseltown became an ideological battleground. The toll of the struggle was enormous reputations, careers and families torn apart by the campaign to drive communists out of the film business. It all started with Charlie Chaplin. He was an early target of the FBI's efforts against left-wing influence in Hollywood. This led to him being excluded from the Hollywood Walk of Fame and ultimately being deported from the United States. Oona Chaplin guides listeners through the real events of J. Edgar Hoover's personal obsession with his grandfather beginning in the 1920s, to the famous House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) hearings and the list black Hollywood. Among those affected by the Red Scare, we hear of the daughter of Hollywood writer Dalton Trumbo, who was forced to write under a pseudonym and therefore was unable to win her own Oscar, as well as descendants of writers and exiled actors whose careers and families were shattered. Launch on Monday January 22, 2024.

