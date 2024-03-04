Bollywood celebrities shine among Pakistani designers at Ambani's pre-wedding bash





The pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and industrialist Viren Merchants' daughter Radhika Merchant dazzled everyone in Jamnagar and beyond.

The Indian billionaire family, known for their uninhibited extravagance, did not disappoint fans, spectators and attendees as they continued their usual opulent celebrations with the right touch of eccentricity. Taking place over three meticulously planned days, from jet planes and ceremonial buses to transportation to the venue to themed parties with carefully designed instruction manuals, Ambani's latest wedding also showcased light fashion, glamor and intercultural links. Much to the delight, the international event that brought together the best of B-Towns and global bigwigs under one roof was transformed into a showcase for Pakistani fashion designers. Faraz Manan, on the other hand, appeared twice during this three-day wedding party. Styling his muse Ranbir Kapoor, who is still enjoying renewed fame after his controversial hit film Animal, in an elegant all-black suit, Manan's expertise was undeniable. With the actors' familiar charms, it stole the show with an exquisite design of black sequins and embroidered details. The A-listers stunning look caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts and went viral on the internet after he posed for a photo with Indian badminton player Parupalli Kashyap, shared on Kashyap's Instagram account. Not to be outdone, actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput flaunted her style in a custom creation by Manan. Her pastel gray ensemble included a rhinestone-covered top with lace detailing over a flowing quarter-sleeve blouse, teamed with a fitted skirt, made all the more alluring by a fabulous back design – and leg slit. When it came to footwear, Mira donned elegant pink diamond-encrusted Gedebe heels. Joining the list of Bollywood stars adopting Pakistani designs at Ambani's wedding, Sonam Kapoor turned heads in a chic hairstyle by celebrity designer Hussain Rehars, Jugnu. The outfit, aptly named Eclipse, originally consisted of a black sleeveless embroidered top and an ivory box-pleated A-line skirt with black thread detailing. According to Jugnus' official website, the finishing touch that takes the look to new levels of vogue comes from a tailored black trench coat sporting intricate ivory embroidery – effortlessly elegant enough to sway the Sanju actor. However, adding a personalized touch to the Pakistani designer's creation, Sonam opted for a plain white top instead of the backless version.

