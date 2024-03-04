Salman Khan was called a failed actor in his face, Shah Rukh Khan lived in a BHK apartment with a mattress: Nasirr Khan on Khan's early days | Bollywood News





Actor Nasirr Khan revealed what the Khans – Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir – were like before they became famous; navigating a low phase, tiny houses but big dreams in mind.

Nasirr Khan, son of late actor Johnny Walker, had worked in films in the 90s and was close friends with Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Nasirr spoke about his journey with the Khans and recalled how he knew Shah Rukh since his arrival in Mumbai.

“We hung out at the bandstand a lot, he also came to Salman’s house a lot. Before he bought the bungalow (Mannat), we used to hang out there on the road in Bandstand. Me, Salman, Arbaaz, my brothers, Shah Rukh. Later, when he became a star, he bought this bungalow. When he came to Mumbai, we met a lot, I played video games with him! The actor recalled how he used to watch Shah Rukh Khan films – Kabhi Ha Kabhi Naa, Raju Bangaya Gentleman – with him on the first day, first show. They would go to Gaiety Galaxy, then Chandan Theater, then Satyam, watch 15 films then bounce to another theater. “We did that until Baazigar and Darr, until he became a superstar. When Darr was released, people went crazy for him. I realized that “Ab ye nikal gaya kyuki public paagal hogayi hai”. When we meet today it's the same, we're normal and relaxed. I often meet Salman and recently met Aamir. Nasirr Khan said that he met Aamir recently, after his Laal Singh Chaddha bombed at the box office. The actor said the superstar was “very, very depressed” and revealed the two had a heart-to-heart talk until three in the morning. “I gave him the example of my father, that he also felt that way at one point and left the industry, so I told him not to take it (personally). Now he's made it through and I'm so happy he's back to work, touring, producing and acting. This is what he is meant for, he is fantastic, he also admitted the mistakes he made in the film and that is the best way out. You are going to see a better Aamir Khan. Low phases are part of an artist's journey, Nasirr said while recalling the time when Salman was fighting for a hit film. In the late 90s and early 2000s, when Salman's films were a failure, Nasirr said he went to a seafood restaurant in Juhu for dinner. “There were kids who wanted his autograph, but there was also someone who said, 'Arey forget it, why bother with the autograph of a failed actor.' It's not that he didn't hear it, we all heard it. Back then, no one would send even a flower for his birthday. Today it's the party. “But Salman did not take it negatively. He came out stronger, bigger and better and look where he is today. It is this determination that I do not drive. This is the motivation that drove Shah Rukh Khan today, because he said, “I want to rule.” You have to have this motivation and this hunger, I didn't have it, they did. The actor said all three Khans had always been sure of their wants and needs and continued to have their heads above their shoulders. Salman, he said, still lives in a 1 BHK while Shah Rukh bought a mansion after living in a house “so small that you would open the door and it would be over”. “It was right behind his bungalow, with just one hallway, and he would put a mattress down and sleep there. Then he went to Carter Road and bought a flat there, which was also a normal flat. He could then afford a bigger house, but he didn't buy it. He knew, “This is my dream, but let me take care of my necessities first.” He didn’t have big luxury cars, he traveled in normal cars,” he added.

