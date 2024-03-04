How AI Could Disrupt Hollywood

A screenwriter friend once told me about a young assistant whose boss handed him a script and asked him to drive it across town, to Bel Air, to the stately home of one of the most famous directors in the world. He walked up the long driveway, past the well-kept gardens, before handing in the script. As the manager inspected it, the assistant nervously said, “I have to say, your house is simply amazing. Without hesitation, the director replied: Yeah, well, no one who lives there is happy and slammed the door. When I asked why the director was so unhappy, my friend replied: Probably because he works in Hollywood.

One of the reasons the industry is much more demanding than other creative fields is that it is very expensive to make anything. According to the producers and studios I spoke with, TV show budgets now range between $6 million and $25 million per episode, not including marketing costs. Most mainstream films now cost between $100 million and $250 million. Years ago, you could make a blockbuster for a fraction of that price. The first one Top Gun (1986) cost $15 million. The 2022 sequel cost $170 million.

But all that is about to change thanks to AI. Last month, OpenAI announced Sora, which can take text and turn it into surprisingly realistic video, in the same way that other products from the company, like ChatGPT, can with text to text, or Dall-E with text synthesis. pictures. A few days after the announcement of Sora, the media mogul Tyler Perry said it was halting an $800 million expansion of its Atlanta film and television studios. I had learned over the last year that this was going to happen, but I had no idea until I recently saw the demonstrations of what it can do,” Perry said. said The Hollywood Reporter. This is shocking to me. (Perry acknowledged in the same interview that he used AI in two upcoming films.)

There are also platforms like Pika, Runway, and VideoPoet, created by Google, that offer competing text-to-video AI software that can create short clips in any style you want. These technologies can create videos from text or images, taking a still image and animating it in a way that makes it appear like a scene from a 170 million production. dollars. Go see the demo reel for Wonder Studio, an AI special effects company that uses drag and drop to transform an actor into a robot or an alien, for example, to see how quickly these advancements happen.

It's not just visual effects that can be achieved with drag and drop algorithms. That's all. Text-only LLMs, like Squibler, Jasper, and ChatGPT, can already write poor scripts. The same goes for start-ups that allow you to create music for a film using a full philharmonic of brass, woodwinds, percussion and strings. Then there are AI publishing platforms that can tie it all together. All of this points to a not-so-distant future where a movie or TV series could be made by one person, even if, unfortunately, that one person wouldn't be. Mike White.

While most people who work in Hollywood, undoubtedly including the 90% who already struggle to make a living, do not view these developments as desirable, there are a number of people who see them as a inevitable addition to the narrative, at least one day. Creators in all fields will need to view this as a tremendous opportunity. They will be able to collaborate with a force capable of sifting through every grain of the planet's cultural capital and traversing the entire realm of history in less time than it takes to pour a cup of coffee, says Allan Loeb, a screenwriter currently writing a novel about creative AI in Hollywood. The apprentices' 10,000 hours will become eight seconds.

Setting aside the highly controversial issues of copyright, Hollywood is on the verge of a disruption similar to what happened over twenty years ago in the music industry, where one person had to have access to an extremely expensive recording studio to create a single song (and not to mention agents, managers and distribution deals), until MP3 and cheap software allowed artists like Justin Bieber (which was discovered on YouTube) and Billie Eilish (which was discovered on SoundCloud) disrupts the usual channels of musical stardom. Today, between 25,000 and 100,000 new songs are uploaded every 24 hours to Spotify, most likely composed by people in their bedrooms. Your guess is as good as mine as to how many of these songs are actually good or how many people actually listen to them. But imagine when anyone can create their own Oppenheimer-a feature film that could pass for the product of a major studio.

By giving everyone access to AI tools that will allow individuals to make films, music, animations and more, we will open these media to entire populations of people who would otherwise never have the opportunity to tell their story, says Mika Johnson, filmmaker and documentary maker who also works in the field of AI. The problem is that any idealized access Cambrian explosion is almost certain to collapse in on itself. Every artist on the planet has a Wile E. Coyote moment, Loeb says. My only advice is that they might not want to look down.

Hollywood is a city in perpetual existential crisis, dating back to the transition from silent to talkies in the 1920s, to the end of the studio system in the 1940s, to the rise of television in the 1950s. The last decade has pulled, pushed and slapped Hollywood in every way possible. Streamers broke these lush business models, and then COVID-19 brought the industry to a halt. And just when it was about to be greased and ready to produce content again, the WGA and SAG went on strike.

The unions' list of demands was long, from residuals to data, but at the heart of last year's struggle, unions wanted to ensure that their members would not be replaced by AI. Studios have agreed not to use AI in place of traditional writers and actors. But in three years, when the next negotiations begin, AI video and AI writing technologies may be a thousand times more advanced and ubiquitous, and this battle will be even harder to win.

Many people I've spoken to who work in AI say, like Johnson, that their goal is to democratize creativity, making filmmaking and storytelling accessible to everyone. The aforementioned demo released by Wonder Studio, which has an advisory board made up of industry heavyweights like Steven Spielberg And Joe Russo, highlights the extent to which its tools are intended to empower artists rather than replace them. And I imagine that most writers, directors, producers, editors and cinematographers don't believe that a machine can do what they do. But change is already happening.