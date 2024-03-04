Portsmouth prepares for St. Patrick's Day





Port City Pub will be hosting events throughout the week to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. General manager Cory Maillet estimates they will consume 1,200 pints of Guinness throughout the week. Photo submitted Joe Canter is the Grand Marshall of the St. Patrick's Day Parade. Canter is commodore of the Anchor Pad Boat Club and a longtime member of St. Mary's Church. Photo submitted PORTSMOUTH – The Seven Nation Celtic Club and Port City Pub are set to unveil their annual St. Patrick's Day events for 2024. For nearly 20 years, the Celtic Club and Port City have attracted local and regional musicians, cuisine Irish and entertainment. the river city. “It’s truly the beginning of spring in Portsmouth,” said Cory Maillet, general manager of Port City. “These festivities help usher in warm weather and chase away the dreary gloom of winter. It's a fun bit of culture, food you might not get to try every day, and music you might not get to hear every days. Events kick off March 12 at 6 p.m. in Port City with an Irish-themed painting party with renowned local artist Charlie Haskins. On March 13 at 7 p.m., the Celtic Club will host the Toast Drinking Competition. On March 14, the Portsmouth Chamber of Commerce will host Business after Hours in Port City. Then on Friday, March 15, the Charleston Rogues will take the stage to kick off the weekend. “It’s an energetic rock group made up of seven or eight musicians who sound a lot like the Pogues,” Maillet explains. “They're going to be on fire all weekend. We've been on their ad list for a long time. On Saturday, Port City invites the public to attend the Irish Breakfast followed by the annual parade at 11 a.m. The parade is still seeking sponsors and those interested should inquire with Port City, the Mystic Rose or the Scioto County Welcome Center. The public is invited to participate for free. “Anyone can come and join the parade,” said Gail Valentine, a member of the Seven Nation Celtic Club. “We would love for everyone to come walk with us, bring their kids and even their dogs and join us. And sponsors have until March 1 to sign up.” This year the parade route begins at Valley Wholesale Foods on Market Street, then continues to 2nd Street, Washington, 5th, Chillicothe and ends at Tracy Park near Kroger. There are two grand marshals this year: Junior Grand Marshall Perry Maillet and Joe Canter. Perry Maillet is the young son of Cory and Charlotte Maillett. Canter is the commodore of the Anchor Pad Boat Club, the Golden Bear volunteer at SSU, the president of the Scioto Knights and a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church. Saturday's festivities continue in Port City with entertainment from Shamrock Club Pipes and Drums, Cirque d'Art Celtic Dancers, Amhrain, Mad Maudlin and Ian Jones and the Tipperary Three. On Sunday, March 17, Port City will open its doors with an extended brunch and live music featuring Valentine's band – the Rose Mountain Ramblers – among other musicians. “People are just blown away by this event,” Valentine said. “The bands are all fantastic, especially the bagpipers and Celtic dancers.” “It’s increasing every year – with the exception of COVID,” Maillet said. “If you want a spot on Saturday, you pretty much have to get here at 9 a.m. More than a thousand people will come over the weekend for all our events. And we'll review more than 12 kegs, or 1,200 pints, of Guinness. We are already stocking up in preparation. For more information on the festivities, visit the Port City Pub and Seven Nations Celtic Club Facebook page.

