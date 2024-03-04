Ten Questions with Lisa Ingegneri of The Lafayette Shoppe

HISTORICAL TRIANGLE “Ten Questions With” is a series that allows readers to get to know local business leaders, volunteers and community members in the Historic Triangle.

This week, meet Lisa Ingegneri.

What is your job title and description?

I am the owner of The Lafayette store. The Lafayette Shoppe celebrates the legacy of the Marquis de Lafayette by providing Lafayette-themed souvenirs to local, state, and national park gift shops.

Why did you feel compelled to open a Lafayette-themed business?

After years of searching for a souvenir bust of the Marquis de Lafayette and other Lafayette products without finding any that were historic, I decided to create The Lafayette Shoppe to market these historical souvenirs myself. Lafayette is one of this country's greatest founders and his legacy deserves to be better known.

Creating visual memories is a great way to bring the image of Lafayette into our daily consciousness. But why now? Well, in 2024-2025, America celebrates 200th anniversary of the Marquis de Lafayette's return to America in what was known at the time as Lafayette's Triumphal Tour, or Lafayette's Farewell Tour. It was 1824 when Lafayette returned to America for the country's 50th anniversary.th birthday. He toured all 24 states and was met with a wild fanfare that would be impossible to repeat today! Entire towns came out to greet him, arcades were built at the entrances to towns; people made plates, cups, gloves, scarves, coins and ribbons bearing Lafayette's image.

This was one of the first superstar fan memories the country experienced and many of these memories have survived and can be found in museums today. Celebrate Lafayette in 2024 and 2025, then have Lafayette present in 2026 as the nation celebrates its 250th anniversaryth anniversary (the semi-quincentenary), made it the ideal time to create these products.

Who do you interact/work with regularly?

I regularly interact with historical societies and museums in an effort to promote The Lafayette Shoppes products to their societies for fundraising or to their gift shops for sales.

How do you/your organization interact with the local community?

On a local level, we aim to interact with museums and historical societies across the Peninsula that continue the history of the Revolution and Lafayette's legacy.

What is something about your work that most people don't know?

Being fluent in French has helped me immensely in learning about Lafayette, traveling to historical sites in France, and interacting with French historians in my quest to learn more about Lafayette.

how do you define success?

I define success on many levels. There is a concrete form of success defined by accomplishing a task, such as making a sale or producing a new product. But the type of success that matters most to me is defined by how I live as my true self with honesty, integrity, and authenticity. I know that if I succeed in these intangible things, I will always be a successful person, whether or not the external aspects of success can be accounted for.

What is your most successful achievement to date?

My company has produced a magnificent reproduction of the souvenir bust of the Marquis de Lafayette which is now available for wholesale and retail on our site! It was a two year process and the results are magnificent! The fact that this high quality souvenir bust is now available on the market is an accomplishment that I am very proud of!

How long have you lived/worked in the Historic Triangle?

I have lived in the Historic Triangle for 19 years! For 16 of those years, I was a French teacher in our local high schools. In 2021, I left the teaching profession and created The Lafayette Shoppe.

What is your favorite part of the Historic Triangle?

I love how this area is rich in American history. It is a very lively and dynamic place to live. I also like the proximity to rivers and the beach.

What’s next on your journey?

2024-2026 will be a great year to celebrate America's history. 2024-2025 is the 200th anniversary of the return of the Marquis de Lafayette to America in 1824-1825 and I support the American Friends of Lafayette in promoting Lafayette200 events. Afterwards, in 2026, it's the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and America 250. 2026 is a big anniversary year for the United States. During this time, we will experience a presidential election, and there is no better time for Americans to learn about and understand the founding principles, documents, and events of this nation's history. The Lafayette Shoppe strives to actively provide Lafayette products to gift shops and the public through our website. The goal is to preserve Lafayette's legacy in American history; highlight the role of the French in helping us gain independence; and to commemorate Lafayette's lifelong fight for the American ideals of liberty and democracy for all.

Do you want to learn more about your community and the people who live and work in the Historic Triangle? We are looking for people with interesting jobs, great volunteers or community leaders to highlight.Reachto let us know if you (or someone you know) would like to be considered for all ten questions.