Entertainment
Ten Questions with Lisa Ingegneri of The Lafayette Shoppe
HISTORICAL TRIANGLE “Ten Questions With” is a series that allows readers to get to know local business leaders, volunteers and community members in the Historic Triangle.
This week, meet Lisa Ingegneri.
What is your job title and description?
I am the owner of The Lafayette store. The Lafayette Shoppe celebrates the legacy of the Marquis de Lafayette by providing Lafayette-themed souvenirs to local, state, and national park gift shops.
Why did you feel compelled to open a Lafayette-themed business?
After years of searching for a souvenir bust of the Marquis de Lafayette and other Lafayette products without finding any that were historic, I decided to create The Lafayette Shoppe to market these historical souvenirs myself. Lafayette is one of this country's greatest founders and his legacy deserves to be better known.
Creating visual memories is a great way to bring the image of Lafayette into our daily consciousness. But why now? Well, in 2024-2025, America celebrates 200th anniversary of the Marquis de Lafayette's return to America in what was known at the time as Lafayette's Triumphal Tour, or Lafayette's Farewell Tour. It was 1824 when Lafayette returned to America for the country's 50th anniversary.th birthday. He toured all 24 states and was met with a wild fanfare that would be impossible to repeat today! Entire towns came out to greet him, arcades were built at the entrances to towns; people made plates, cups, gloves, scarves, coins and ribbons bearing Lafayette's image.
This was one of the first superstar fan memories the country experienced and many of these memories have survived and can be found in museums today. Celebrate Lafayette in 2024 and 2025, then have Lafayette present in 2026 as the nation celebrates its 250th anniversaryth anniversary (the semi-quincentenary), made it the ideal time to create these products.
Who do you interact/work with regularly?
I regularly interact with historical societies and museums in an effort to promote The Lafayette Shoppes products to their societies for fundraising or to their gift shops for sales.
How do you/your organization interact with the local community?
On a local level, we aim to interact with museums and historical societies across the Peninsula that continue the history of the Revolution and Lafayette's legacy.
What is something about your work that most people don't know?
Being fluent in French has helped me immensely in learning about Lafayette, traveling to historical sites in France, and interacting with French historians in my quest to learn more about Lafayette.
how do you define success?
I define success on many levels. There is a concrete form of success defined by accomplishing a task, such as making a sale or producing a new product. But the type of success that matters most to me is defined by how I live as my true self with honesty, integrity, and authenticity. I know that if I succeed in these intangible things, I will always be a successful person, whether or not the external aspects of success can be accounted for.
What is your most successful achievement to date?
My company has produced a magnificent reproduction of the souvenir bust of the Marquis de Lafayette which is now available for wholesale and retail on our site! It was a two year process and the results are magnificent! The fact that this high quality souvenir bust is now available on the market is an accomplishment that I am very proud of!
How long have you lived/worked in the Historic Triangle?
I have lived in the Historic Triangle for 19 years! For 16 of those years, I was a French teacher in our local high schools. In 2021, I left the teaching profession and created The Lafayette Shoppe.
What is your favorite part of the Historic Triangle?
I love how this area is rich in American history. It is a very lively and dynamic place to live. I also like the proximity to rivers and the beach.
What’s next on your journey?
2024-2026 will be a great year to celebrate America's history. 2024-2025 is the 200th anniversary of the return of the Marquis de Lafayette to America in 1824-1825 and I support the American Friends of Lafayette in promoting Lafayette200 events. Afterwards, in 2026, it's the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and America 250. 2026 is a big anniversary year for the United States. During this time, we will experience a presidential election, and there is no better time for Americans to learn about and understand the founding principles, documents, and events of this nation's history. The Lafayette Shoppe strives to actively provide Lafayette products to gift shops and the public through our website. The goal is to preserve Lafayette's legacy in American history; highlight the role of the French in helping us gain independence; and to commemorate Lafayette's lifelong fight for the American ideals of liberty and democracy for all.
Do you want to learn more about your community and the people who live and work in the Historic Triangle? We are looking for people with interesting jobs, great volunteers or community leaders to highlight.Reachto let us know if you (or someone you know) would like to be considered for all ten questions.
|
Sources
2/ https://wydaily.com/latest-news/2024/03/04/ten-questions-with-lisa-ingegneri-of-the-lafayette-shoppe/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ten Questions with Lisa Ingegneri of The Lafayette Shoppe
- Driving innovation in automotive software. Acsia Technologies expands its footprint in Europe and North America
- China, in surprise announcement, says it is scrapping the prime minister's annual press conference
- Sinad O'Connor Estate Slams Trump Playing Nothing Like 2 U
- Portsmouth prepares for St. Patrick's Day
- A&T Softball loses on a walk-off at Gardner-Webb
- Men's basketball ends good season with tough loss
- Stock market today: Wall Street falls as big week of economic updates approaches
- Shaping the Future of Nuclear Safety
- New BBC chairman warns corporation faces tough choices and decisions
- Nollywood filmmakers and their fans pay tribute to late actor Mr. Ibu
- Google apologizes to India over AI controversy.Gemini's credibility is called into question: report