Rihanna, Gates and Zuckerberg at the Indian tycoon's gala





By Meryl Sebastian and Flora DruryBBC News Reuters Pop star Rihanna (third from left) with members of the Ambani family Five hundred dishes, more than a thousand guests and a budget of several million dollars: this is how the son of the richest man in Asia would have celebrated his upcoming wedding. Anant Ambani and his future wife Radhika Merchant's three-day extravaganza saw Bollywood royalty rub shoulders with tech billionaires, sports superstars and even Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka. The event captivated audiences in India and abroad, who were able to admire every detail of the party organized this weekend at his father Mukesh Ambani's resort in the town of Jamnagar in Gujarat. It was so large that the local airport temporarily gained international status as it received visitors from all over the country and the world. Airport authorities said nearly 130 flights arrived for the event, carrying figures such as Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg to the region. Most guests stayed in luxury 'glamping' tents close to the venue, offering a level of luxury that most would struggle to imagine, let alone afford – and could have chosen from over 500 created dishes by dozens of chefs from around the world. There were also hair and makeup artists, laundry services and stylists to help guests prepare for the themed meetings that would take place – which would have been carefully laid out in a nine-page program. The highlight was pop star Rihanna's first-ever performance in India, for which she was reportedly paid around US$7 million ($5.5 million). The BBC could not independently confirm this amount. Some of the biggest stars of Indian cinema have also danced to his hit songs on stage. Guests were treated to a tour of Anant Ambani's Pet Project, a 3,000-acre sanctuary that is home to thousands of animals. But it wasn't just about partying. Mukesh Ambani – the head of Reliance Industries, whose net worth is estimated at $115 billion, according to Forbes – has also built 14 new temples in the city, according to local reports. All eyes are now likely to be on the wedding, which is set to take place in Mumbai in July. Reuters Anant Ambani (second from right) will marry his girlfriend Radhika Merchant (third from right) in July YEARS The festivities were hosted by Mukesh Ambani (first from left) and his wife Nita Ambani (centre). YEARS (L to R) Nita Ambani, Rihanna and Anant Ambani Trusted Industries via REUTERS (L to R) Mark Zuckerberg, Paula Hurd and Bill Gates Reuters Indian Federal Minister Smriti Irani (second from left) and Bill Gates were among the guests. Reuters Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan at the pre-wedding event Reuters Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and their daughter Arabella with Mukesh Ambani YEARS Pop superstar Rihanna performed in India for the first time Reuters Actors Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan were also among the star performers at the event. Reuters Actor couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone danced to Bollywood hits YEARS Other performers included actors Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

