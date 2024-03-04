Two fragile DC neighborhoods hang in the balance as the Wizards and Capitals consider leaving the city

By ASHRAF KHALIL – Associated Press



WASHINGTON (AP) Already struggling to keep his Chinatown bar afloat, Yousef Tellawi felt a sense of impending doom when he learned that the owner of the Washington Capitals and Wizards wanted to move the teams out of the neighborhood and into the northern Virginia.

The teams' departure from their home at Capital One Arena, he said, would completely end Chinatown, an area already hit hard by a post-pandemic decline in the number of downtown office workers and a sharp increase in acts of violence. crime in the neighborhood.

Across the Anacostia River, another fragile Washington neighborhood fears the ripple effects of the stadium deal, which still must be approved by the Virginia General Assembly and the city of Alexandria.

Congress Heights is one of Washington's poorest neighborhoods and, like Chinatown, has also suffered from sharp increases in crime. And it, too, has pinned its economic hopes on a sports arena and the crowds it draws to games, concerts and other events.

The 8-year-old entertainment and sports arena is home to the WNBA's Washington Mystics and NBA G-leagues Capital City Go-Go and also serves as a practice facility for the Wizards. If the deal goes through, Ted Leonsis, majority owner of all four teams, is proposing that the Mystics move from their current home to the much larger Capital One Arena once it is vacated by the Capitals and Wizards.

We're centering all of our plans on this arena to help nourish the east side of the river, said Ronald Moten, a longtime local activist and community organizer. “It would take away a lot of the credibility we’ve built.

The fate of these two vulnerable neighborhoods now hangs in the balance during what could be several more months of political wrangling. Leonsi's announcement of a tentative agreement with Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin triggered a wave of public maneuvering, lobbying and negotiations via press conferences. The deal, according to preliminary figures, would cost $2 billion, including about $1.5 billion in bonds that would be repaid through a combination of tax revenue from the stadium and surrounding complex, rent and other sources.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser's administration, seemingly taken by surprise by the Virginia deal, responded with a slightly dissonant two-track strategy. She convened a high-level task force to develop plans to reinvent the Chinatown district in the absence of the arena. But simultaneously, Bowser and the Washington Council rushed to present a $500 million bid to renovate Capital One and are not-so-quietly hoping that the Virginia deal falls apart.

Council President Phil Mendelson recently summed up the mood when he said, “I don’t wish ill will on anyone. But if the deal fails in Virginia, we're ready to take it back.

For Tellawi, who runs the Bulldog bar around the corner from Capital One, the potential loss of the venue is an existential threat. Its most profitable nights are when the arena hosts a big concert that floods Chinatown with fans. Capitals home hockey games typically produce a moderate increase in business. And for reasons Tellawi struggles to understand, the Wizards' home games barely make a dent.

Tellawi must innovate to attract crowds. He hosts stand-up shows three nights a week, with the first drink free, but notes that most comedians insist on finishing before 10 p.m. due to security concerns in the neighborhood.

Right now we were still fighting,” he said. Perhaps you could say we were on life support.

In Congress Heights, residents and business owners also rely on its 4,200-seat arena to anchor the neighborhood and help increase its fortunes. Moten, the local community activist, envisions the arena spawning a new black Wall Street and providing opportunities for a new generation of black entrepreneurs.

A recent visit to Congress Heights revealed some signs of what Moten is hoping for. The arena, located on the sprawling campus of the former St. Elizabeths Hospital, still appears slightly isolated, largely surrounded by old red brick hospital buildings in various states of construction or disrepair. But right next to it is the gleaming blond wood of Sycamore and Oaka multi-level shopping center featuring a food court, boutique grocery stores, and several stores all owned by black people.

For business owners in Sycamore and Oak, which opened in summer 2023, the arenas' foot traffic for basketball games, boxing matches and occasional concerts already provides an important lifeline .

We're definitely rushed before and after games, said Dante Brown, owner of Afro-Caribbean restaurant Triceys DC. Its very important. And look around, this is just the beginning of what we're trying to do.

For now, the threat remains remote. Bowser flatly rejected Leonsis' proposal to move the Mystics to Capital One if the Wizards and Capitals left, saying the WNBA team's shorter schedule would leave Capital One vacant too often and that she had no interest in an underutilized arena.

She notes that the Mystics are committed to playing in Congress Heights until 2037, unless the city chooses to release them. Leonsis also has a long-term commitment to Capital One Arena through 2047, but could buy himself an exit in 2027 by paying off $35 million in outstanding bonds. Leonsis Monumental Sports officials argue that Capital One would thrive in the absence of sports teams freeing up the calendar to accommodate artists and events seeking multi-day engagements that the arena currently cannot accommodate during the basketball season. ball or hockey.

Moten supported the Stop the arena movement who recently sent a busload of activists to Richmond, the state capital, to lobby lawmakers. The outlook for the legislation underpinning the deal look uncertain as the Virginia General Assembly session nears its scheduled March 9 end date.

If the deal passes the state Legislature, the final major hurdle would be a potentially raucous public showdown in the Alexandria City Council. Opponents cite objections to public spending and a belief that traffic to the proposed new arena would overwhelm U.S. Highway 1 without a massive infrastructure upgrade.

Leonsis responded with a public letter claim that the planned sports and entertainment complex in Alexandria's Potomac Yard neighborhood would be unlike anything that has been built before in the sports and entertainment space.

The letter downplayed any division between the District of Columbia and the intertwined communities of northern Virginia and southern Maryland, asserting that they were all part of the same supercity and would all benefit from the new venture.

Leonsis also diplomatically highlighted one of the uncomfortable truths of the Chinatown issue: that public safety in the area around Capital One has seriously deteriorated in a way that could scare off potential customers.

It is clear to us, as well as many of our neighboring Chinatown businesses and residents, that the needs of downtown Washington, D.C., its businesses, and its residents are important and challenging to the city, the letter states.

Violent crime in Chinatown increased 36% in 2023, according to the Metropolitan Police, amid a rise in homicides and carjackings across the city. In August, a few months before Leonsis announced his agreement with Virginie, a public meeting on safety in Chinatown featured several residents complaining to city officials and police about deteriorating conditions and what they claimed was an open-air drug market right outside the main entrance to the Gallery Place subway.

Michael Shankle, a member of the Chinatown Advisory Neighborhood Commission, says the idea of ​​deteriorating safety in Chinatown is partly true, partly perceived. Break-ins into parked cars and storefronts have increased since the pandemic, he said, accompanied by sometimes aggressive panhandlers and the 24/7 smell of marijuana in the city. exterior of the Gallery Place escalators.

I think people have a feeling of greater vulnerability, Shankle said. I don't feel unsafe walking around, but I can see where that perception would come from.

Tellawi, of Bulldog Bar, feels these safety concerns personally. Four people have been shot in the surrounding neighborhood since the bar opened. He said he witnessed one of the shootings. Last year, someone broke into the bar, looted the refrigerators, and was caught by police doing drugs upstairs.

Honestly, things aren't going very well here, even with the arena, he said. If the crews leave, my only hope is that the city government takes the $500 million they (Leonsis) are offering and puts it toward making this neighborhood safe again.

Associated Press writer Sarah Rankin in Richmond, Virginia, contributed to this report.