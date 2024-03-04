Entertainment
Huma Qureshi defends Bollywood: there is politics in every field | Exclusive
'Maharani', helmed by Huma Qureshi, is all set for a season 3. The series promises to be more dramatic and gripping. Set in Bihar, the SonyLIV series features the actor as her husband CM's successor, who fights against corruption, power plays and societal trappings to reclaim his position. Huma recently spoke to IndiaToday.in about the show and about politics and corruption during her career.
It's been over a decade since Huma Qureshi moved to Mumbai to pursue acting. Over the years, she has played powerful roles in films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur 2', 'Badlapur', 'Dedh Ishqiyan', 'Jolly LLB 2', 'Tarla' and 'Kaala' among others. While Bollywood is known for being a “big happy family”, it is also seen as the “big, bad industry” by the outside world. When asked if there was any internal politics in the film industry and whether she had faced discrimination, the actor defended it, saying it was a universal problem and Bollywood should not be a target.
“I’M A GREAT DEFENDER OF BOLLYWOOD”
“Every industry has its downside, there is politics in every area. There is favoritism or a lack of opportunity in every sector. If we sat down and gave a presentation on every industry it would be like opening a box Pandora. Wherever there is humanity, there would be complications. We cannot expect a utopian world where everything is perfect and everyone has equal opportunities,” Huma told IndiaToday.in.
Calling herself a “big advocate of Bollywood”, the actor added: “I know there are problems, but I am here, and there are many others too. I have had a lot of opportunities and missed out on many more, but that's how the world works. Even if I had decided to take over my father's business, I would have faced different types of struggles. No place has ever been perfect (no world is perfect). I have been living in Mumbai for over 12 years and have had my fair share of struggles. I would even be refused an audition, I would have no money and I would borrow from friends. But this is all normal for anyone starting out. But ultimately, this industry has given me a lot. I will be forever grateful.”
Huma Qureshi also said that she did not even face any shocking moments of corruption. “I always believed in being kind to people and not letting anyone walk all over you. It's as simple as that,” she added.
“MAHARANI WAS A TURNING POINT IN MY CAREER”
Talking about 'Maharani', the actor said that it is at the very top of his list of achievements. She explained, “It was a turning point in my career. I received so much love and appreciation for it. We joke about doing at least 11 seasons, and Insha Allah, if we get that many 'love, we will continue to entertain everyone.'I meet people even abroad and they keep calling me Maharani or Rani. It is special. “
Watch the trailer of “Maharani 3” here:
We asked Huma Qureshi if playing such strong characters makes people perceive her differently and stop offering her commercial, fluffy roles. Sharing how she doesn't get upset about such things, the actor said: “All I want is for me to remain a working actor, to be able to be on a set of filming and working every day. Easy the roles, manners the roles are not what worries me. I think we have to continue to do good work, and then we will diversify organically. If you are only obsessed with landing varied roles, you will never solidify what you have in hand. Whatever you have, use it correctly, then the future will be different. (First of all, excel with what you have). You must first dig deeper into your roots, otherwise you will be like a rootless and worthless tree. »
Also starring Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Sohum Shah, among others, 'Maharani 3' will release on March 8.
