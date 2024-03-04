Central Europe, in the 2020s: Elena Vernham (Kate Winslet) is the chancellor of a vague nation. Unrest hits the country's highly profitable cobalt mines. Soldiers massacre a dozen miners after riots on construction sites. Mold has infiltrated the Chancellor's castle. But this too shall pass, right?

In the first episode of The system of government, HBO's explosive new drama, Elena must do damage control following the Site 5 Butchers' minor murder scandal. She can't become the enemy of her country's military, so she can't speak out against their actions; instead, she hires one of the killers, Corporal Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts), in a minor role on her team. Because Elena fears she is allergic to the mold spores growing in her castle, Herbert will follow the Chancellor wherever she goes, testing the humidity level of each room. He's a bit like the dozens of police officers you see on every New York subway platform these days: somewhat dangerous and completely useless.

Herbert is a known killer, palace manager Agnes (Andrea Riseborough) warns the other employees. Alas, the chancellor demanded Herbert's presence. After so much excitement around the castle, when Elena and Herbert finally meet, it feels like a dream romantic comedy. In fact, Elena claims to have seen Herbert before in some sort of dream. They close their eyes. It's romantic ? Maybe? It's off-putting, sure, but there's a kind of tension between the two. Elena demands that Herbert, who remains silent most of the time, strive to have a gracious spirit, whatever that means.

Then she was done with him. Let's leave now, she said, because the chancellors talk like chattering robots instead of real human beings. Elena records a PSA for the people of her country: We never get the name of this vague European state and puts an end to this situation.

Meanwhile, in several buildings in the workers' hallway, Herbert is shown to his room and told to buy vats of moisturizer, because mold dehumidifiers turn skin into a mummy's asshole, according to a member of the palace staff.

The next day is what is known as VE Day, a celebratory occasion to mark the anniversary of Elena's election as chancellor and her victory over the other guy, Edward Keplinger or the Rat, as the calls everyone around the castle. Herbert wakes up, vomits (probably from the dry air, or perhaps from the drugs the palace gave him to calm his violent ways), and trains before meeting Agnes for a more in-depth briefing. Did Herbert memorize the floor plan? He thinks so. She hates doubt, Agnes scolds, suggesting that Herbert should be more sure of himself. As long as Herbert doesn't ask questions, he won't end up like the last one.

Elena's aides give her an overview of her day: she has a meeting with her office, her French husband, Nicholas (Guillaume Gallienne), has an interview with Vogue, and there will be a banquet to impress American investors in the evening. Herbert tracks Elena down with his casting device, which looks a bit like a giant metal detector that you wave in the air, in every room. When he arrives with Elena at the cabinet meeting, his colleagues groan. It's like a dog using a calculator, we cut.

Most of Elena's cabinet agree: the nation should grant America rights to its cobalt mines, which would cause GDP to skyrocket. People want growth. But Elena isn't convinced, partly because she thinks her wealthy, upper-class cabinet has no idea what the people want. But the chancellor will play along for now.

Herbert follows Elena to the catacombs of her mansion, where her father, the late Joseph Vernham, was buried in a glass tomb. Elena teases her father, who founded the political party she now heads, because he was never elected chancellor. They loved me more than they ever loved you, she jokes. Elena hates that her deceased father is covered in dark spots, but Herbert reassures her that mold levels are low in these areas. Elena's father is the source of her germophobia; he died of lung disease, and she is now terrified that if her air is not purified, she will meet the same fate.

As Elena prepares for the banquet, she complains about how much she hates the events. She wants to get rid of these dirty Americans. Herbert agrees, one of the first real things he's actually said, putting a smirk on Elena's face. When Herbert arrives at the reception without Elena, who is preparing for a big performance, Agnes warns him: We'll have to tell Elena the humidity level, but discreetly; otherwise, it would seem like a mockery in the eyes of its American visitors.

There is a lot of talk about the unrest in the mines. In Nicolas' interview with Vogue, the journalist asks the question, but Nicholas immediately ends the conversation to talk about his national poetry NGO. At the banquet, Herbert overhears some Americans talking. Were there actually riots, or was there just more and more talk about the poor air quality and the military panicked and started shooting when they feared backlash? ?

The conversation is interrupted when Elena enters the stage with a terrible rendition of Chicago's If You Leave Me Now. And we thought Joe Biden's ice cream addiction was grating. Imagine your world leader failing to harmonize with a group while moving awkwardly in an ill-fitting dress. Herbert is fascinated. The crowd gives him a standing ovation. I would kill to see how the royal family would react if King Charles did something like that.

Elena sits down with the Americans, who complain about the lamb dinner: they are pescatarians. Maybe Elena shouldn't have shot the chef when he presented a salmon dish three hours earlier. Too late now. American businessmen are offering a 30 percent stake in the mining rights, although they ultimately want a majority stake. Elena is upset by this idea; she doesn't want to have to contact these Yankees every time she needs access to her mines. But she is interrupted by Herbert, who announces the percentage of humidity on the table.

Elena apologizes and asks Herbert to follow him. She slaps him, furious. You made a fool of me in front of the Americans, she whispers. I'm not ridiculous. I'm absolutely not ridiculous! Certainly!

In light of his failure at the gala, Herbert is demoted to night humidity controller; now he will have no interaction with Elena. He will never see her face again. But on his first night monitoring the floors for mold poisoning, Herbert noticed something else. There is an intruder in the palace heading towards Elena's room, and just as the masked man is about to plunge a dagger into Elena's heart, Herbert stops him.

Elena has panic attacks, she's not afraid of being murdered, but she East irritated that she breathes the same air as the attacker and is escorted to the infirmary. There, she squeezes Herbert's arm and releases her husband's hand. There's a new man in town, someone who can In fact protect her.

The chancellor then goes two weeks without a public appearance, hiding in her bedroom with millions of medical devices plugged into her lungs. Nicholas begs Elena to come back to the real world, to be herself again, but she insists that's how she's always been: you just couldn't see me yet.

Eventually, with the help of Herbert, the only person granted full permission to visit her in quarantine, Elena returns to the public eye. She learns that the man who attacked her was a former cobalt miner. But she doesn't know how to fix everything, so she consults Herbert, the only person she trusts. He can tell him what the losers of the nation want.

Herbert tells him to abandon the deal with America. They're laughing at us because you dance for foreign money like a sick fucking bear at the circus, he shouts. That's what everyone says there. Herbert is like a crazy person, screaming about pigs and fucking pigs. Her biggest advice: fire everyone around her. They They are the ones that kill it, not the mold.

Elena is back in power. She makes an announcement to the people of her nation: she has fired a number of her employees because she believes they have weakened her immune system and her power, and are responsible for the assassination attempt. These people advised him to make a deal with America, which is a bad idea, so this country is going to reject the American deal.

The chancellor ends her message with a call to her people, one that could either inspire them to step up their efforts or launch some sort of dangerous movement in the country: It's time to show America and the world precisely what We are worth.