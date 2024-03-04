Bruce Willis' wife slams headline that actor has 'no more joy'





Emma Heming Willis is calling out a “clickbait headline” that describes her husband, Bruce Willis, as having no more joy, saying such a claim is “far from the truth” and that we need to stop scaring people. The famous “Die Hard” actor stopped acting in March 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia which impacted his cognitive abilities. His family announced in February 2023 that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Heming Willis said in a video on Instagram on On Sunday, it was triggered after coming across a clickbait headline that basically said there is no more joy in my husband. I can just tell you that's far from the truth, she said. One hundred percent, there's grief and sadness, there's all that. But you're starting a new chapter…it's filled with love, it's filled with connection, it's filled with joy, it's filled with happiness. Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis in 2019. File Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Although she didn't specify which publication was making the headline, she said: I need society and whoever is writing these stupid headlines to stop scaring people, stop scaring people into thinking that once they've been diagnosed with some sort of neurocognitive illness, that's it. , It's finish. In her caption, she said, “There is so much beauty and soul in this story,” adding, “People who haven't taken the time to properly educate themselves about any type of neurocognitive illness.” Frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD, is an umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain and are commonly associated with personality, behavior, and language, depending on theMayo Clinic. Symptoms range from dramatic changes in personality to a loss of language ability. Although there is no cure for FTD, medications can improve quality of life, according to theNational Institute on Aging. Heming Willis opened up on NBC's TODAY show last fall about how his family was handling Willis' diagnosis. What I'm learning is that dementia is hard. It's hard for the person diagnosed, it's also hard for the family. And it's no different for Bruce, or myself, or our daughters, she said at the time. The couple have two young daughters. Bruce Willis, 68, has three adult daughters with his first wife, Demi Moore.

