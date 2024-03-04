Entertainment
Real Hawaii meets Hollywood at Kualoa Ranch
Graveyard. Photo by Debbie Stone
Welcome to Kualoa Ranch. Photo by Debbie Stone
By Debbie Stone
Santa Fe
For the Los Alamos Daily Post
After spending a few days in Honolulu, you might want to escape the skyscrapers and concrete, not to mention the density of people roaming Waikiki. Fortunately, the island of Oahu offers many places where peace and serenity reign.
Less than an hour's drive from all the hustle and bustle of town is Kualoa Ranch, a picturesque destination on the windward side of Oahus. A private nature preserve and working cattle ranch, the 4,000-acre property has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since the 1970s.
Kualoa, which means long in Hawaiian and refers to the deep valleys and mountain peaks of the ranches, was sacred to ancient Hawaiians from 13th at 18th century. In 1850, American physician and missionary Gerrit Judd purchased 622 acres of land in Kualoa for $1,300, along with the island of Mokoli'I, just offshore from King Kamehameha III. Dr. Judd was the first person to translate medical journals into the Hawaiian language for the king and served as one of his advisors. In gratitude for his work, the king sold him the land. The doctor then purchased several thousand more acres over the next few years.
Dr. Judd and his brother-in-law Samuel Wilder started a sugar plantation and built a sugar mill on the ranch. But within a relatively short period of time, the farming operation came to an end and the mill closed due to low rainfall.
Let's go back to World War II, when the U.S. Army occupied the land that served as the site of Kualoa Airfield. After the war, the ranch returned to the Morgan family, owners and descendants of Dr. Judd. Since then, it has remained in the hands of this family for seven generations, who continue their commitment to preserving the beauty and cultural and historical importance of this special place. As stewards, they work to improve the natural landscape of the territory, while developing sustainable and environmentally compatible recreational, agricultural and aquaculture businesses.
To this end, the ranch has created a number of publicly available tours to explore this incredible destination. The offerings appeal to everyone from adrenaline junkies to movie buffs and nature lovers, and cover the ranch by land and water.
Movie buffs may recognize parts of the ranch, known as Hollywoods Hawaiis Backlot, because of the hundreds of films and television shows filmed here since the 1950s. It is a sought-after location because of its scenery breathtaking and its diversity, from tropical forests to spectacular mountain landscapes.
Some call it Jurassic Park Hawaii, because the blockbusters Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom all had scenes filmed at the ranch, including those unforgettable stampede shots.
This vast nature reserve has also served as the backdrop for Windtalkers, 50 First Dates, Kong Skull Island, Jumanji, Along Came Polly and many more. And it has also served as the setting for a number of television series like Hawaii Five-O, Lost, Magnum, PI, The Biggest Loser and ER.
The movie site and ranch tour takes you to Bitter Valley, where much of the filming took place. You'll board a vintage school bus and stop at places like Kong Skull Island Cemetery, Jumanji Dance Battle Zone, Mike & Dave's ATV Hill, Massive Godzillas Footprints and more. other sites. You'll also visit a historic World War II military bunker, Battery Cooper, built into the mountainside. Inside are posters, props and memorabilia from movies and TV shows filmed at the ranch, as well as World War II artifacts and exhibits.
If you're just focused on dinosaur photos, the Jurassic Adventure Tour is for you. This excursion visits the emblematic sites of Jurassic cinema located in the ranches of the three valleys: Bitter, Hakipu'u and Kualoa. The Indominus Rex enclosure with its sixty-foot walls, authentic dinosaur bunkers and cages used in the films and more will be on display. There are plenty of selfie opportunities!
One of the most popular tours is the UTV Raptor Tour, where you can drive your own open-top Raptor UTV vehicle and follow an online guide to conga with other UTVs. You'll pass through valleys and isolated areas on dirt roads and trails, stopping at various spots for scenic views and film locations. Optionally, you can take this tour as a walking tour, in which you will not drive, but rather sit, relax and see all the sights from your personal guide.
You can also explore the Bitter Valley on horseback or by electric bike, or even by zip line. But if you're looking for an in-depth experience, the 3-Hour Private UTV Ride Along Adventure is the ideal choice.
My husband and I opted for this tour because we wanted a more immersive exploration and the chance to visit some areas of the ranch that were off-limits to other tours. We also wanted to be able to go down and take photos whenever we wanted, bombard our guide with questions, etc., without worrying about annoying others.
Our guide, TJ, was very knowledgeable and friendly as he educated us about the ranch, its long history, heritage and stewardship efforts. He also took the time to include information about Hawaiian culture and traditions, regaling us with various stories about some of the most colorful legends. Hawaiians have up to 10,000 gods and demigods, and as you can imagine, tales abound.
We visited film locations and the aforementioned WWII bunker, stopped at carved tiki statues, and soaked up the sublime scenery from several vantage points. We also passed by various agricultural and aquaculture projects and heard about fish pond and stream restoration efforts.
The ranch has a diverse farming operation and grows, grows and raises food for Hawaii and its visitors. This includes sixty different crops, flowers and the production of a variety of proteins (beef, pork, shrimp, oysters and lamb). You can buy and taste some products in the store and at the ranch market.
As an active cattle ranch, over 400 cows roam the grounds freely. We saw dozens of them, some of which chose to serve as temporary roadblocks!
It's hard not to be impressed by the spectacular scenery: jagged mountains and steep cliffs, lush green valleys and thick jungles are awe-inspiring. The flora is extensive with kukui, monkey, koa, mango and breadfruit trees, creating a lush tropical environment.
From different viewpoints you can see the sparkling ocean and The producer'I Island, or Chinamans Hat as it is commonly known. And you can't miss the Kualoa Ridge, or Knehoalani, which dominates the panorama. As the highest peak on the ranch, it stands sentinel over his kingdom. Knehoalani means the celestial companion of Knes and according to Hawaiian mythology, Kne was the creator who gave life associated with the dawn, the sun and the sky. For ancient Hawaiians, Kualoa was a place of refuge or sanctuary.
Through this private tour, we were able to delve deeper into the ranch and understand that Kualoa is a living, breathing place with great agricultural, cultural and historical value. This is the real Hawaii.
Even the National Geographic Channel filmed here. Photo by Debbie Stone
UTV Raptors are open-air vehicles perfect for harsh road conditions. Photo by Debbie Stone
Movie set. Photo by Debbie Stone
The landscape is sublime. Photo by Debbie Stone
Mokolii Island. Photo by Debbie Stone
Jumanji Artifacts. Photo by Debbie Stone
