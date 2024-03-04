Entertainment
James Keyes' daily routine as CEO of 7-Eleven
- James Keyes spent more than two decades at 7-Eleven and was its CEO from 2000 to 2005.
- As CEO, Keyes started his days around 5:30 a.m. and went to bed around midnight.
- Here's a look at his daily schedule running one of the country's largest convenience store chains.
7-Eleven is one of the largest convenience store chains in the country and leading it as CEO is no easy task.
James Keyes, who spent more than two decades at 7-Eleven, served as CEO from 2000 to 2005.
As CEO, Keyes told Business Insider that he worked long days and slept about five hours a night. His days at 7-Eleven's headquarters in the Dallas metro area were filled with meetings that touched on everything from new product innovation to investor relations to community development initiatives. Additionally, he visited 7-Eleven convenience stores around the world every month, often piloting his own plane for trips within the country.
And Keyes said he largely manages his busy schedule with the help of just one “very busy” assistant.
Keyes is also the author of the book “Education is freedom.” which was released last month.
Here's a closer look at Keyes' daily routine, based on an interview with Business Insider.
Keyes said he usually wakes up around 5:30 a.m.
He admitted he wasn't “naturally a morning person”, but the demands of the role required him to become one. “Every day is a new adventure,” he said, adding that he often couldn’t wait to wake up.
At 6 a.m., he typically began his morning workout, usually a combination of cardio and strength training at his home gym. He would eat breakfast before or after his workout and opt for Eggo waffles or scrambled egg whites with fresh jalapeos.
Around 7:30 a.m., he started sorting his inbox.
Keyes said he likes to filter his inbox himself. “We didn’t have email when I started my career,” he said, “people corresponded by phone or even mail.” Keyes said that since emails are exchanged at a relatively faster rate, he still considers them an “important means of communication” for sensitive or urgent matters.
During this time, he also scoured major new media outlets to keep up with the day's top headlines.
From 9 a.m. to noon, he regularly participates in permanent meetings.
Keyes said the first half of his day typically revolves around more structured tasks in which he and his senior staff focus on setting weekly priorities. It would also outline communications with the company's board of directors, suppliers and field operational teams nationally.
“Fundamentally, a big part of the CEO’s job is communicating,” Keyes said. “I have found the element of communication to be critically important, particularly in times of change, when fear sets in and the organization lacks the confidence to continue.”
At the same time, when you run a massive organization, supported by multiple levels of management, communication can often feel like a game of telephone, he said. Keyes' tactic was to take a leaf out of Walmart founder Sam Walton's playbook and maintain a direct line of communication with the entire company. For example, Keyes said he would communicate three priorities with 7-Eleven convenience stores nationwide via a weekly video conference to ensure “everyone was on the same page.”
Another important part of Keyes' morning routine would be enjoying fresh foods.
“We were constantly searching around the world for new food trends, new convenience trends that could excite our customers and find them, attract them, rebrand them under our own brand, or roll them out and test them in stores,” , Keyes said.
Once a week, a new item was usually introduced into the store once a week. So Keyes and his team felt it was important to try it out and provide feedback. “It was hard with the diet,” he says with a laugh.
Lunch could be a Slurpee, fresh produce sampler or salad to go.
Keyes said he usually doesn't have time to take a lunch break. So if it wasn't a tasting day, he usually had a salad brought in and ate it between meetings. At one point, Keyes said he installed a Slurpee machine in his office. Slurpees are frozen soft drinks that have practically become synonymous with the 7-Eleven brand.
“I was thinking, wouldn't it be fun to have a Slurpee machine in my office? That sounds like a great idea, and this way I can taste a Slurpee every day, with different flavors,” she said. he said, noting that it looked like a great way to entertain guests. “I hadn't thought about the calorie content, but that sparked the initiative to say, 'let's try to come up with a low-calorie or no-calorie frozen soft drink.'” General Foods created a “Crystal Light ” low in calories. Slurpee.
Then he resumed meetings until 7 p.m.
Keyes said he spends the second half of his day in meetings discussing overall goals and new opportunities.
“It could be a crisis, it could be the collapse of financial markets and you need to communicate with investors, or it could be a potential deal with a technology partner that would transform the business in the future,” he said. he declares. “So this opportunistic part of the day is prioritized based on the reality of where you are at any given time.”
After work, he spent time with his family or pursued his hobbies.
If he didn't have dinner planned after his meetings, or if he wasn't on a business trip, he spent time with his family or made time for his hobbies. He is passionate about aviation and owns several planes, including a vintage World War II plane. Keyes also said he would use his own vehicles to make domestic business trips.
He usually began winding down around 11 p.m., spending the last hour of his day reading documents in preparation for the morning.
“I was lucky enough to have one thing, and it's probably because I run so hard during the day that when I sleep, it takes me about 30 seconds to sleep and I can sleep anywhere, n “It doesn't matter when.”
