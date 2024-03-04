Actor Wendell Pierce talks with Dave Davis about CBS's 'Elsbeth'





There's a new drama on CBS that just aired. It's a quirky thriller called “Elsbeth”. Wendell Pierce, who plays Captain Wagner, joins Dave Davis to talk more about the series. How was the return to work after the writers' and actors' strike? “We were all excited to get back to work. We have a great environment at Elsbeth. And it really comes from the top down. You know, Robert King and Michelle King, the creators of the show, are very generous, warm, open. writers and creators. And then you have our star who is Carrie Preston, who has developed Elsbeth, you know, over the last 14 years. And this great character who now has her own series and will be able to be the protagonist. And it was great to be back at work. Because, you know, our show has so many facets: great writing, great acting and also great guest stars coming in and it's a thriller every week. So we were really excited to get back into it,” Pierce said. What can viewers expect from your character? “Well, CW Wagner is a captain in the New York Police Department who is very political. He's looking to move up the ranks. And he has an obligation to allow this consent decree lawyer to supervise, monitor and to observe his investigation. And it's Elsbeth Tascioni. And it's reluctantly. “It's something he has to accept. And even though she becomes a thorn in his side, he also recognizes that she is a very good investigator. So it benefits him,” Pierce said.

