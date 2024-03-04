What fans need to know before heading to Hollywood Park – Daily Breeze





Rolling Loud returns to Hollywood Park in Inglewood March 14-17 with headlining sets from Ye + Ty Dolla Sign, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and Future x Metro Boomin. The massive four-day hip-hop music festival has set up shop on the grounds just outside SoFi Stadium in 2023 and this year the globally recognized festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary, so fans can expect some surprises as well as improved on-site activation experiences. rides, games and other activities to accompany musical days. Under the visionary leadership of founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, Rolling Loud has become a leading brand in streetwear and hip-hop events. The festival notably expanded its programming to include Latin artists, incorporating regional Mexican names into the bill. Here's what fans need to know before heading to Rolling Loud. Post Malone (pictured on SiriusXM's “The Howard Stern Show” at SiriusXM Studios on October 17, 2023 in Los Angeles) will headline Rolling Loud at Hollywood Park in Inglewood on Saturday, March 16. (Photo by Emma McIntyre, Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Nicki Minaj (pictured at iHeartRadio Power 96.1 FM's Jingle Ball 2023 at State Farm Arena on December 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia) will headline Rolling Loud at Hollywood Park in Inglewood on Friday, March 15. (Photo by Derek White, Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Future (pictured at the Jeddah World Music Festival on July 18, 2019, at the King Abdullah Sports City in the coastal city of Jeddah) will co-headline Rolling Loud on Sunday, March 17 alongside Metro Boomin at the Hollywood Inglewood Park. (Photo by Amer Ailabi, AFP for Getty Images) Last minute additions If you already had passes to Rolling Loud, last month the promoters offered a bonus day to the originally planned three days. Rolling Loud has announced that Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Ty Dolla Sign will officially kick off from 5-10 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 as the two are currently promoting their album “Vultures 1.” Those with a three-day pass have received a special RSVP link and can attend the show at no additional cost. One-day pass holders received a link with the option to upgrade to three-day passes for access on Thursday. Three-day general admission passes currently cost $299 plus fees. Programming and scenes THE Ride hard the programming is aimed at hip-hop fans with a touch of regional Mexican music. The festival features over 100 artists across three stages: Gopuff Daddy Stage, Culture Kings Stage and Loud Stage. Following Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's performance, Friday March 15 will be topped off by Nicki Minaj with support from YG & Tyga, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Tecca, Sexxy Red, Chino Pacas, BLP Kosher, DD Osama, Fat Nick and more . Saturday, March 16, will conclude with Post Malone following sets from Suicideboys, Summer Walker, Big Sean, Bones, Larry June, Flo Milli, Veeze and others. On Sunday, March 17, a special headliner will be presented by Future with Metro Boomin and the day will also highlight talent like Don Toliver, Bryson Tiller, Chief Keef, Mozzy, That Mexican OT, NLE Choppa and more. It's Pink Friday For Minaji's filming on March 15, the day was dubbed Pink Friday by promoters in homage to her latest album, “Pink Friday 2”, a sequel to her 2010 debut. Fans attending the special day can attend expect exclusive limited-edition merchandise and Minaj-centric activations. This performance marks Minaj's only appearance in the Los Angeles area as part of the 2024 Pink Friday 2 Tour. Minaj's is sure to mix in favorites like “Moment 4 Life” and “Super Bass” alongside new tracks like “FTCU,” “Everybody” and “Super Freaky Girl.” Things to do there To celebrate the hip-hop brand's 10th anniversary, organizers are intensifying the overall experience with various activities for attendees. The festival grounds will be home to the RL Block, a new area including a basketball court where fans can enjoy three-on-three games. Additionally, Lot 420 will host skateboarding demonstrations from DGK. For those looking for unique photo and entertainment opportunities, LoudPunx Alley will take center stage, adorned with towering 40-foot punk dolls and a karaoke stage. VIP pass holders will also be in for a treat and have access to free services including glamorous makeovers at Bunny's Bae Bar, free haircuts at Loud Cuts and tattoos courtesy of pop-up House Of A Thousand Roses. As for rides, guests will be able to enjoy the classic Ferris wheel, as well as the addition of the Super Shotcaller, which will be reserved exclusively for VIP pass holders. California is rolling strong When: 5 p.m.-10 p.m. March 14; 3 p.m.-11 p.m. March 15; from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 16; 1 p.m.-10 p.m. March 17 Or: Hollywood Park, 1011 Stadium Drive, Inglewood Tickets: Three-day general admission and general admission plus passes cost $299 to $499; three-day VIP passes start at $599; one-day general admission passes start at $139. All passes are available rollingloudca.com.

