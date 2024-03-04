Monsta X and IVE undergo Elon Musk's SpaceX makeover; Agency responds to hack





In an irony and twist of fate, the official YouTube channels of Starship Entertainment artists – Monsta X, IVE and Cravity – were hacked and renamed SpaceX. On March 4, the K-pop agency resolved the compromising situation and took steps to resolve the issue. The resulting inconvenience erased all content uploaded to these channels. MONSTA X and IVE YouTube content disappears as suspected hackers rebrand YouTube pages from Starship Entertainment to SpaceX. As a result, the company visited the site and issued an official statement, highlighting its efforts to return to normal. Regarding the hacking of our artists' official YouTube channels today, we are actively working with YouTube to resolve the issue and are currently in the recovery process. We will do our best to restore all content as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this unexpected disruption. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Since the hack disrupted operations on these YouTube channels a few hours ago, some of Starship Entertainment's hard work has already resulted in a runaway success. The hackers had started the live broadcast of Elon Musk's SpaceX Crew-8 launch on each of these groups' channels. Although this has been phased out over time, the channels still carry the SpaceX moniker. Read also : Highlights from Day 2 of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore: Lisa and Sabrina Carpenter reunite; Black Dog Variant Launched Reactions to the Starship Entertainment Hack news: Fans noticed that even though the groups currently active under the Starship banner were hacked, other channels of girl group WJSN and soloists Jeong Se Woon, K. Will and others emerged intact in the blissful distance . On the other hand, fans of Monsta X, IVE, and Cravity were baffled to see content from their favorites missing from YouTube. The company is gradually gaining access to these accounts (and the main Starship Entertainment account) as some name changes have translated well. The content has not yet surfaced on these accounts. Starship Entertainment's main account still shows older videos in addition to Cravity's recent release, Love or Die. Other videos have not yet been recovered. Alleged hackers seem to be all the rage at the moment, but many fans are already accusing Tesla CEO Elon Musk of using these pages as a new launching pad for promoting his project. Several fans jumped on the predicament as a coping mechanism, while the unprecedented takeover left others significantly hurt. Monsta Monbebes notably relied on the group's recent enlistment vlogs and other content previously filmed on the YouTube channel to fill the void of currently suspended group activities. The IVE variety show concerned: An episode of IVE's YouTube reality show – 1,2,3 IVE – was also scheduled to premiere today on the girl group's YouTube page. Due to turbulent conditions online, the broadcast remains postponed. According to a recent update from X (formerly Twitter), its updated release time will be announced later.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/music/monsta-x-ive-undergo-elon-musks-spacex-makeover-k-pop-agency-responds-to-the-hack-101709548019634.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos