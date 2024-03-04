Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and Shah Rukh Khan among stars at Indian extravaganza ahead of Mukesh Ambani's sons' wedding

All eyes are on Anant Ambani, 28, and his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant, 29, who will tie the knot in July. Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant.

Such festivities are part of the Ambani family's tradition of lavish and over-the-top parties, while demonstrating the economic and political influence of India's billionaires.

Actors Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan perform at the pre-wedding celebrations. Photo: Reliance group via Reuters

Mukesh Ambani: Asia's richest man

Mukesh Ambani, 66, is currently the 10th richest man in the world with a net worth of $115 billion, according to Forbes. He is also the richest person in Asia.

His company Reliance Industries is a massive conglomerate, generating annual revenues of more than $100 billion, with interests ranging from petrochemicals to oil and gas, telecommunications and retail.

Under Ambanis' leadership, Reliance, founded by his father in 1966, sparked a telecom price war with the launch of 4G phone and broadband service Jio in 2016.

It now has more than 420 million subscribers and offers 5G services. Earlier this week, Disney reached an $8.5 billion deal to merge its India operations with Ambanis Reliance Industries, forming a new media giant.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani arrives at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani. Photo: Reuters

The Ambani family owns, among other assets, a 27-storey private residential building, named Antila, worth $1 billion in Mumbai. It has three helipads, a 160-space garage, a private cinema, a swimming pool and a fitness center.

Critics of Ambanis say his business thrived mainly on political connections under Congress governments in the 1970s and 1980s and then under Prime Minister Narendra Modis rule after 2014. They say crony capitalism in India has helped some businesses, like Ambanis, thrive.

Ambani, 66, has begun passing the torch to his two sons and daughter. The eldest son, Akash, is now the chairman of Reliance Jio; his daughter, Isha, oversees retail; and the youngest, groom-to-be Anant, was inducted into the new energy sector.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan pose with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his son Akash Ambani. Photo: Reliance group via Reuters

No party like an Ambani party

Extravagant parties are Ambanis' specialty.

In 2018, when his daughter got married, Ambani made headlines due to the large celebrations, with American pop sensation Beyonc performing at the pre-wedding festivities.

At the time, former US secretaries of state Hillary Clinton and John Kerry were among those rubbing shoulders with Indian celebrities and Bollywood stars in the western Indian city of Udaipur.

Later that year, the happy couple, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, officially celebrated their engagement overlooking Italy's picturesque Lake Como. In December 2018, they got married at the Ambani residence in Mumbai.

Rihanna poses for a photo after performing at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations. Photo: Reliance group via Reuters

Anants’ sumptuous party

The three-day pre-wedding party offers a glimpse of the opulence expected at the July wedding.

The Ambanis celebrate it in the family's hometown of Jamnagar, a city of about 600,000 in a near-desert part of Gujarat state, where they also operate the main oil refinery.

Guests were asked to don jungle-themed outfits to visit an animal rescue center run by Anant. Known as Vantara, or Star of the Forest, this 3,000-acre (1,200-hectare) center is home to abused, injured and endangered animals, particularly elephants.

The invitation also stated that guests would start each day with a new dress code, mood boards and an army of Indian hair, makeup and clothing designers at their hotel to help them get ready.

Jared Kushner, his daughter Arabella and Ivanka Trump pose with billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, right, at a pre-wedding party for Ambani's son, Anant Ambani. Photo: Reliance group via AP

There were also traditional Hindu ceremonies at a temple complex.

The guests, many of whom arrived by charter plane, were served 500 dishes created by around 100 chefs.

The guest list also included Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Jassim al Thani; former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper; and Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema.

On Wednesday, the Ambani family organized a community food service for 51,000 people living in nearby villages.