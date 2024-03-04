Star Wars and Gremlins actor Mark Dodson dies





Mark Dodson, voice of Salacious B. Crumb in Star Wars: Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi and Mogwai of Gremlins, has died at the age of 64. As reported TMZ, Dodson died of a heart attack while sleeping in a hotel room in Evansville, Indiana, where the actor was attending a horror convention. “We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Mark Dodson last night,” a tribute on Evansville Horror Con's Facebook read. “Mark was not only a talented voice actor, but also a valued member of the horror community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans during this incredibly difficult time. We hope you can take a moment out of your day to reflect on the joy and laughter Mark brought to the world. His legacy will live on through his work. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we learn of the passing of Mark Dodson. Mark was genuine and funny and the characters he brought to life will always be as iconic as they are sweet. Thanks for everything Mark, we miss you. pic.twitter.com/uTLiyUlXJm Peter Mayhew Foundation (@TheWookieeRoars) March 3, 2024 Alongside the voice of Crumb, the Kowakian monkey-lizard who sat in Jabba the Hutt's palace and maniacally mocked the misfortune of others, Dodson also appeared in various video games such as Killing Floor 2, Bendy and the Dark Revival and the Ghostrunner series. His daughter Ciara Dodson told TMZ he suffered a “massive heart attack” but “never stopped making me proud.” Dodson's characters have certainly made an impact, evidenced by The Mandalorian co-creator Jon Favreau referencing the character in a 2023 interview and saying it's possible he'll return one day. Image credit: Bionic Buzz on YouTube Ryan Dinsdale is a freelance journalist for IGN. He'll talk about The Witcher all day.

