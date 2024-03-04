Entertainment
HALESTORM and I PREVAIL Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour with HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD
STORM HALE And I warn will embark on a massive headlining tour this summer, produced by Living Nation. The ride will begin July 9 in Raleigh and continue through August 17 in Las Vegas. HOLLYWOOD LIVING DEAD And WORTHY OF A KING will serve as support, making it a powerful package that will be remembered as one of the best lineups of summer 2024.
Various pre-sales start tomorrow. General on-sale is Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. local time.
“We are delighted to join forces with STORM HALE this summer,” says I warnIt is Eric Vanlerberghe. “On tour with STORM HALE is long overdue, as we admire their talent, energy and dedication to rock music, and are excited to finally see it happen. This is going to be one of the best tours of the summer and one of the best we've ever done.”
“Freaks, we are very proud to announce that we are joining forces with I warn,” said STORM HALEIt is Lzzy Hale. “This isn't your typical summer tour. It's two worlds colliding under one shelter for our collective armies. And bringing you a show unlike anything we've done before! We have plenty of surprises in store , so buy your tickets now for an experience none of us will forget!”
STORM HALE partnered with a mental health organization His mind live to inspire fans to pledge support that will provide free community mental health programs across the country for fans and the community at large.
STORM HALE And I warn on tour with HOLLYWOOD LIVING DEAD And WORTHY OF A KING:
July 09 – Raleigh, North Carolina – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 11 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater
July 15 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
July 16 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
July 18 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
July 21 – Tinley Park, Illinois – Credit Union Amphitheater 1
July 23 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 24 – Scranton, PA – Pavilion @ Montage Mountain
July 26 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 27 – York, PA – York Fair^
July 30 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration*
July 31 – Alpharetta, Georgia – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
August 01 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
August 03 – Charlotte, North Carolina – PNC Music Pavilion
August 4 – Franklin, Tennessee – FirstBank Amphitheater
August 07 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
August 08 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
August 10 – Woodlands, Texas – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
August 11 – Irving, Texas – The Toyota Music Factory Pavilion
August 13 – Denver, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheater*^
August 14 – Albuquerque, New Mexico – Isleta Amphitheater
August 16 – Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona Financial Theater
August 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort
* Festival
^ No-Living Nation date
Having accumulated over 2.5 billion streams worldwide, the Grammy Awards-winning group STORM HALE was born from a childhood dream of siblings Lzzy And Arejay Hale become one of the most famous rock groups of the last two decades. More recently, the group released “Back from the dead”their fifth full-length studio album which has totaled over 100 million streams worldwide. rolling stone called the title track a “biting yet cathartic screamer about overcoming all obstacles”, and this song as well as “The bell tower” scored their fifth and sixth number ones at rock radio, respectively. Associated Press stated that the album “will definitely be a contender for best hard rock/metal album of the year.” Their previous album, “Vicious”earned the group their second Grammy nomination, for “Best Hard Rock Performance” for the song “Uncomfortable”the group's fourth No. 1 at rock radio, and led Speaker wire to call STORM HALE “Rock Artist of the Decade” in 2019. Led by the incomparable Lzzy Hale with the drummer Arejay Haleguitarist Joe Hottinger and bassist Josh Smith, STORM HALEThe music of has obtained several platinum and gold certifications from RIAAand the band have built a reputation as a powerful live musical force, headlining sold-out shows and topping festival bills around the world, and sharing the stage with icons such as HEAVEN HELL, Alice Cooper, Joan Jett And JUDAS PRIEST. In addition, Lzzy was named the brand's first female ambassador Gibson and served as host to AXS TVIt is “A year in music”.
I warn have established themselves as the precursors of the genre in the 21st century. Their latest release, “True power”once again made by Tyler Smith, features the kind of stadium-sized riffs that will knock your teeth right out of your gums and unforgettable, extremely catchy melodies that will camp out in your brain for weeks at a time. The band also alternately mixes screamed vocals that sound like they're crawling from the depths of hell with soaring, emotional vocals and heartfelt, intimate lyrics that go so deep they touch the marrow. The end result is an album that resonates with the listener in the most personal way. Rise to the arena level and receive two Grammy “Best Rock Album” nominations for “Trauma” and “Best Metal Performance” for lead single grinding “Bow down” I warn have proven they are built to last. To date, they have accumulated over 4.1 billion global streams and are approaching 716 million. Youtube views, and I saw both “Hurricane” And “Bad things” top of singles Billboardin 's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, in 2020 and 2022 respectively. A number of their singles and albums “Lifelines” have now been certified gold and platinum, and they have been praised by press around the world, including Forbes, Billboard, Hollywood journalist And NPR.
