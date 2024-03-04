GenAI: will it be a terminator or a savior?

The impact of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) on the location industry, the potential benefits, pitfalls and security implications of the technology, and the ethical concerns raised by GenAI were explored by experts in AI and intellectual property on February 29, during the ITS Localization event in London.

In the session, Will Generative AI Be a Terminator or a Savior?, Matthew Blakemore, Creative Sector Advisory Group Representative for the Innovate UK Bridge AI Program, and Dr Hayleigh Bosher, Associate Dean/Reader in Intellectual Property Law at Brunel University London, have grappled with the new reality of AI.

“We'll start by talking about the types of AI that we're really talking about here today, which is content creation and content enhancement,” Blakemore said. Since we only have 20 minutes, we will quickly focus on the [AI] and, to make it really easy to digest, we've sort of broken down what we think are the key points, the societal impact, the impact on creativity, the untapped future potential and the ethics of these solutions as well .

He first discussed Large Language Models (LLM), saying: I'm sure this is probably the type of generative AI you all encountered first.

Blakemore pointed out that ChatGPT really caused a storm when it hit the market. The natural language processing chatbot was developed by OpenAI and launched in November 2022.

I think ChatGPT is really the one that has taken off the most in terms of creative impact. [but] I think there are other solutions that will have a much greater impact on the creative sector, such as the image and video sector, he said.

AI, ethics and law

In the meantime, it is very important to keep an eye on case law and policy changes happening around the world, according to Bosher.

We have to ask ourselves, When you put something out into the world, how can we regulate it? Is this based on what you think it should be used for? Or do you base it on what people actually use it for? Because ChatGPT is used for many things. And we've seen cases, including The Pirate Bay, which said, “We don't know what people are doing with our website.” Whispering, she said: Yes, it's true.

Therefore, she added: This argument does not always win when it comes to content piracy. It's worth keeping an eye on and may impact how we think about AI's use of content, but it could all fall apart very quickly and we still won't know.

Creating images

Moving on to image creation, Blakemore called this an interesting area because we're seeing big improvements over the last 12 months in terms of what AI can produce.

But he said it raises intellectual property challenges and, in terms of societal impact, I will say it hasn't had the same impact as ChatGPT yet, but people are using these tools.

And in terms of the impact on creativity, I think it's really gold because we, what we've also seen in video templates is that often these image creative templates are actually the driving force behind them.

He predicted: As image models improve, video animation models will also improve. As for untapped future potential, I think we've already seen a lot of progress in this area, but there will undoubtedly be improvements. And obviously this also raises some very interesting questions about the training data and the results.

The main legal questions

In the legal area, we have some key questions, Bosher said.

The first is: Does the use of the input data constitute copyright infringement? Do we need a license for this or not? And if you're on the creative industry side, you'd obviously say yes. And if you're on the side of AI development, you obviously say no.

When she led a British government parliamentary inquiry into the issue, she said, some said the law was clear on the answer.

But that can't be true because both sides are pretty sure about the interpretation of the law, so there's definitely some uncertainty, Bosher said.

One of the other questions is about the outcome, she said. Can the algorithm infringe the copyright of another protected work? And one would have to ask whether the current test for copyright infringement can apply in this context, because copyright is really about the human creator. And the way it's phrased is about human creativity applying to AI-generated works, which she says is a bit like a square hole situation.

She added: Some people say it could apply as is. Some say we need a policy change to clarify this. I would personally appreciate some clarification. There's nothing wrong with that. As you all probably know, law is never that simple. We need to think about this from a policy and legal perspective, and consider whether any changes need to be made to the law. What we do in the meantime and the decisions we make as users and content creators to mitigate these risks is complicated when, firstly, you don't really know whether what you're doing is legal or not, and secondly, things are open tomorrow, and that would mean that what you did yesterday turns out to be illegal.

So it seems clear that there are many things to consider, she added.

Video creation

Moving on to video creation, Blakemore said: “What's interesting about this particular case is actually the progress that's been made so far.

Before the announcement of OpenAI Sora, creating videos with AI was a very, very difficult task because you had to generate four-second animations at a time and then tie it all together, and it was very, very difficult to do make the AI ​​actually do it. What you wanted.

Now, however, OpenAI says you can generate 60 seconds of video, so we're going from 4 seconds to 60 seconds and the quality of video they seem to produce is incredible, he added.

