Bollywood Roundup: Jacqueline Fernandez, Mouni Roy, Huma Qureshi, and more…

Jacqueline Fernandez sparkles in a sexy little black dress

Mumbai– Actress Jacqueline Fernandez set the internet on fire on Monday with her super sexy photos in a shimmering little black dress.

The diva, who has 69 million followers on Instagram, posted steamy photos in a sleeveless little black dress with a plunging neckline.

The outfit was completed with black stockings and matching stiletto heels.

For makeup, Jacqueline, who was recently seen in “Cirkus,” opted for pink lips, rosy cheeks and a perfectly contoured face. She accessorized the look with a gold bracelet in one hand and flaunted her beautifully done manicure.

The post is captioned with a spade emoji. She made her message look “All Stars.”

Actress Avneet Kaur commented, “My God, my God.”

One fan wrote: “So sexy”, another said: “that black dress and youuuu”.

On the professional level, she then has “Fateh” in her kitten. The film stars Sonu Sood in the lead and is based on cybercrime, set in the holy city of Amritsar, Punjab.

The film is directed by Vaibhav Mishra.

Mouni steals a kiss with 'serial kisser' Emraan Hashmi in 'Showtime'

Mumbai– Actress Mouni Roy, who plays Yasmin Ali in the upcoming web series 'Showtime', sealed a steamy kiss with Bollywood's 'serial kisser' Emraan Hashmi.

Emraan (44) became famous for his on-screen kissing scenes in films like 'Murder', 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne', 'Aksar' and 'Jannat' among others.

And now, in the show 'Showtime', Emraan, who plays Raghu Khanna, can be seen kissing Mouni aka Yasmin.

A new clip shows Yasmin saying: “You only care about numbers. Nobody cares about entertainment.

She then asks Raghu, “What happened to Constable Haseena?” The world needs to know that I'm doing something like “Kill Bill.” Yasmin Ali in and as Agent Haseena.

Raghu says, “Believe me, you are irreplaceable. We will announce it soon. Now give me that kiss.

Their kiss then sets the screen on fire.

Meant to showcase the producer-actress dynamic and everything in between, the two share great on-screen chemistry.

Mouni also took to her Instagram and shared a solo poster of herself, which read, “Connections get you good roles. No talent – ​​Yasmin Ali.

The picture also has a tagline: “Agent Haseena's leading lady…and star producer Raghu Khanna's life.”

The post is captioned as: “Connections and talent, she has it all in the showbiz world. »

Talking about slipping into the role of a glamorous heroine, Mouni said, “I truly believe that work begets work. The type of work you have done will get you the next offers and you will be able to choose the best one from them.

“There are always more dimensions to a person and talent has no limits. So just because someone can dance doesn't mean they can't act or when someone looks glamorous it's just because of the style, hair and makeup.

“It takes a lot of hard work and more so, the director's vision to cast someone in different roles, which often doesn't happen in this industry, and in return, people end up pigeonholing you,” he said. -she adds.

The show, which also stars Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8.

Huma Qureshi Gives Peach Vibe in Her Outfit of the Day

Mumbai– Actress Huma Qureshi, who is gearing up for the third season of streaming political drama series Maharani, wore the peach color in her OOTD (outfit of the day) and left netizens swooning over her style.

On Instagram, the actress shared a series of photos on Monday.

In the photos, Huma can be seen wearing a white crop top, a peach colored layered skirt and a matching coat.

The actress left her hair open and wavy and gave a special mention to her hair in the caption.

Huma wrote in the caption: That Hair Flip.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen essaying the lead role of the Chief Minister of Bihar in the fictional streaming political drama show Maharani 3.

The trailer of the series, released recently, shows Huma's character, Rani Bharti, serving her prison sentence for the alleged murder of her politician husband.

When her children are attacked, Rani is released on bail to avenge her husband's murder and settle scores with those who orchestrated her husband's murder.

The trailer also shows how the old players hold their territories by the skin while leading the way in the current politics of Bihar.

It also shows how fake liquor is killing several people in Bihar and how it is linked to politics.

Maharani 3 will be released on March 7 on Sony LIV.

Shraddha wants to talk about her birthday, but she is not in good shape

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor seems to be in bad shape, going by her social media post.

Shraddha, who turned 37 on Sunday, posted Instagram stories on Monday, where the actress revealed that she was not keeping well.

The actress took a picture of her coffee cup and wrote: B'day ke baarein mein share karna hai lekin Haalat (sick emoji). Mazzedaar wishes Karo Yaar get well (I wanted to share my birthday but my health (sick emoji). Send happy, get well soon wishes).

Talking about her work, Shraddha was last seen on screen in Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film marked the return of Shraddha after a gap of three years.

The actress will next be seen in Stree 2, a sequel to 2018's Stree, a horror-comedy. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee.

Nia Sharma amps up her hotness quotient in a sleeveless black dress

Mumbai– Popular TV actress Nia Sharma once again treated her fans to some of her hot photos from a recent photoshoot, where she is seen sizzling in a sleeveless black dress.

Nia, who is best known for her role in Jamai Raja, Naagin 4, took to Instagram and posted a series of photographs, in which she can be seen raising the hotness quotient.

The 33-year-old actress wore a sleeveless black dress with a plunging neckline. She poses candidly on a couch, with messy open hair.

For makeup, the actress opted for nude lips and smokey eyes. Nia accessorized the look with oxidized silver rings.

Fans took to the comments section and wrote: “So pretty”, “Sultry”.

One user said: “The grace lies in the simplicity.”

Nia is also known for her roles in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Behenein, Meri Durga, Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha. In 2020, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India and emerged the winner.

She has also done web series like Twisted and Jamai 2.0.

The actress has also done various music videos like Waada, Do Ghoont, Phoonk Le, Garbe Ki Raat and the latest Soul. (IANS)