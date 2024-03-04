Entertainment
Kate Winslet Explains 'The Diet' and Tears Down 'Mare of Easttown' Comeback
Kate Winslet is back on TV and this time she's playing a character she's really never played before.
The opening scene from HBO The system of government Sets the scene. The geopolitical satire opens somewhere in Central Europe. The music is ominous, then offbeat, as a soldier (played by Matthias Schoenaerts) is brought to the grand palace of the populist leader of a fictional country, where he is told that they are renovating to contain and rid the toxins in the air. “Never breathe in his direction. Stay calm. Don’t vomit,” he told her before meeting Chancellor Elena Vernham. In this first meeting, Winslet as Elena is composed and direct.
Given where the rest of the episode – and the season – goes, it's safe to say that this first impression isn't accurate. Elena attracts attention when she is seen in state-controlled media and performing on stage for his people (despite global accusations against his regime). But privately, inside the palace walls, she becomes increasingly paranoid and unstable, convinced that the mold in the air is poisoning her while pretending to be the mother of the son of one of her employees (Andrea Riseborough). Those who work for her tiptoe around her unpredictability and play along with her selfish agenda.
But it is Herbert Zubak (Schoenaerts) who brings her to safety after a security breach. He exposes the ulterior motives of those around him, becoming his most unlikely and closest confidant. The first episode ends with his brutal honesty elevating him to true right-hand man, as he pulls her out of her most vulnerable moment and inspires her to launch a new geopolitical missive. And viewers may rightly be wondering: what happens next?
“Over the past year, these individuals [on my staff] have weakened our economy, our government and even my immune system, aided by the interference of foreign regimes. That is why today I am issuing a decree to repay our debts, turn away American investors and rid this country of its unhealthy dependence on NATO,” Elena said in the televised closing speech of the first . “It’s time to show America and the world exactly what we are worth. »
When speaking with Winslet shortly before the series premiered, the Oscar winner said it was easy to return to Elena's cadence and distinctive way of speaking; she notably lowers her lip when she is vulnerable. “I can turn it on pretty quickly,” she says The Hollywood Reporter. And she even took Elena home. “I actually like doing it, and sometimes my son says, 'Oh, Mom.' Please, not Elena. Ugh!' Although it's interesting, we just started a series of bedtime books and the other day he asked me to play one of the characters as Elena: a slightly scary schoolteacher.
Winslet says that when she first read the script from creator Will Tracy (Succession, The menu), she had never encountered anything like it. She says the research — born from Tracy's personal interest in devouring books about autocracies, authoritarian leaders and totalitarian states — that he and the writers did to make the series sharp, funny, fast-paced and smart was all on the page.
“I would never have met a character so unique, so unusual, so unimaginable and detestable,” she says. “And I just knew I had to do something else with it. This must be something I've never done before; I must really be scared. I really need to challenge myself.
She adds: “There was a lot of anxiety about how we were going to play this role. »
Winslet knew Elena couldn't be a “shouty, shouty person,” she said, “I'm not interested in that.” You had to feel that there was a veneer or an exterior to her that should make you really uncomfortable and trembling.
She needed to break down the character and understand his story, the one that was brought up in the mausoleum conversation Elena has with her deceased father in the first episode.
“When you look at her emotional and mental state, and how fragile she is and what state of decline she's in – she's in this acute, heightened state of anxiety all the time – it can't be something that just happened to her. It's clearly something she's been living with for a long time, and which she's probably tried to hide to varying degrees from her audience, from her loyal followers: my people“, she said, sliding back into Elena for effect.
She continued: “She tried to keep it under control and hidden. But my sadness about Elena probably started when I was a child. She was raised by this visibly tyrannical and not very nice father; she had an absent mother. This is all very cleverly integrated into these mausoleum scenes, where you really get the sense that this is a person who had a rather failed childhood and was exposed to trauma that stayed with them. She.
Once Winslet realized this key element of the character, she knew she had to develop a new voice for Elena. “There was no way she could look measured. My own voice and resonances have evolved as a person and become anchored. I know my own voice is healthy,” she says. “She needed to look very unhealthy and fragile. And it had to come from an emotional place. It couldn't be something funny or used for effect. It had to be anchored in reality.
What awaits us is a six-part story with a beginning, middle and end; the kind of arc one might expect from a six-episode limited series starring someone of Winslet's caliber – even if the ending raises questions about whether there might be more The system of government.
When asked if she considers the series a limited series, she compares the question to one she is asked about another HBO limited series: Easttown mare. (She also starred in the 2011 HBO miniseries Mildred Piercewhich won him an Emmy.)
“It's one of those questions that people always asked all the time with Mare, and there would be a million spinoff articles with what I said,” she says of the 2021 limited series that won her a Best Actress Emmy. “All I can say is that I absolutely loved playing Elena. I really loved it. I love doing television, I love working with HBO.
She continues: “The great joy of television for an actor is that it’s a real indulgence, because you have so much more of a storyline. You get more story, you get more things to play. When you have a movie script, it's maybe 100 to 125 pages long – unless it's written by Aaron Sorkin, in which it's usually around 250 pages (Laughs). But an episode of The system of government Or Mare was 60 pages long. So these are 360 pages of pure delight.
Winslet says her TV work ends up being an immersive experience, which is what she was looking for coming out of pandemic isolation. “You go through long experiences on set where you all have to get along really well,” she says of the cast and crew. “We have to find the right rhythm, work together and listen well to include everyone's voice. And you can't judge. You kind of have to deal with everything that people bring into the room every day, and I love that experience. I love sharing space with actors, and with many of them. And it really delivered that. Coming back from COVID, it meant a lot to me. I missed it. I needed it. I wanted that connection.
For now, Winslet can offer a tangible update on the persistent state of a Mare season two, something that has been the subject of speculation since its end.
“Right now, hand on heart, I haven't had any active conversations with anyone at HBO about a possible season two in quite a while,” she says. THR has confirmed that there are currently no plans for a second season, according to a source. But still, never say never?
“It doesn’t necessarily mean anything,” Winslet acknowledges. “But that definitely means I’m not lying.” Like, that wasn't brought up.
For now, Winslet will wear Elena's mask, as The system of government continues to tell his story over the coming weeks. And unlike Winslet, she's someone who can't be taken at her word.
“You must feel like you just don’t know what he’s going to do next,” she teases.
The system of government releases new episodes on Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.
