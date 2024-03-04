NASCAR champion Joey Logano hit for cheating violation over modified gloves





Auto racing champion Joey Logano was accused of cheating for using an illegally modified racing glove with webbed fingers, which was clearly against NASCAR rules. At a news conference in Las Vegas on Saturday, NASCAR officials showed off the glove they recovered from Logano's car during a random inspection at Atlanta Motor Speedway a week earlier. Logano used the glove during time trials in Atlanta last weekend, when he qualified second. He was hit with a series of penalties for this infraction, including a $10,000 fine, losing his starting position to second and falling to the back of the field, and serving a penalty mid-race on the road stands last week in Atlanta. race. Brad Moran, director of the NASCARs Cup Series, explained that all racing gloves must meet safety standards established by SFI and cannot be modified in any way. SFI does not approve any glove with a strap, obviously for safety reasons, Moran told reporters. Then he held up the confiscated illegal glove, spreading his fingers to clearly show the added webbing between them. As you can see, the whole glove is webbed, he said. The glove constitutes a cheating offense because the strap allows drivers to block more air from the car, reducing drag from opening the window. But officials were more concerned about the safety threat the gloves might pose than about cheating. Moran said the extra fabric could prevent the driver from exiting the vehicle in the event of a crash and might not be flame-retardant. Logano did not believe his safety was at risk because of the illegal gloves. I would never put myself in a situation where I didn't feel safe, he said. Logano described the cheating violation as embarrassing to the team and took partial responsibility for the infraction. I put the glove on, Logano said. I did not construct the glove or make it myself. I don't know how to sew. We discussed it, he said, adding that no one on his team forced him to wear the glove. On Saturday, Logano took pole position with the fastest qualifying time in Las Vegas this time, using SFI-approved gloves.

