Unknown actor in Willy Wonka-inspired 'shambolic' event unmasked as stars depart…

The masked actor in the 'chaotic' Willy Wonka-inspired event has been unmasked as stars left 'humiliated' after disastrous event.



Photo: Alamy / TikTok



The unknown masked actress from the ill-fated Willy Wonka-inspired event in Glasgow has been unmasked after her terrifying performance saw her gain fame online.

The teen actress, whose standout role as The Unknown in the Willy Wonka-inspired “shambolic” event was widely praised online, admitted that the online response to her creepy character surprised even her.

Revealed as Felicia, 16, from Glasgow, the young actor became the star of countless videos which surfaced as part of the lackluster launch event, which left ticket holders angry.

This comes as fans pointed out that his character, The Unknown, was actually not present in the plot of Roald Dahl's classic children's book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Videos of her performance have now garnered millions of views on social media, as she emerges from behind a mirror wearing a mysterious silver mask while incessantly moaning at children.

The event also marked the promising actor's first paid acting job.

This followed the Glasgow launch of the “chaotic” Willy Wonka-inspired event, which reportedly left cast members “humiliated” after the immersive experience.

Photo: Instagram



It was initially billed as “a universe where your dreams come true” – but turned out to be little more than a small bouncy castle and a plastic lollipop.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, Felicia revealed the attention her character received was “so ridiculous it was actually funny”.

Parents were furious after their children – many of whom had put more effort into their Oompa Loompa outfits than any staff member – were reduced to tears during the 'sh**show' 'Willy's Chocolate Experience' at Box Hub Sunday.

The 35-ticket event promised a chocolaty fantasy like never before and a day where dreams come to life – but the reality turned out to be more of a desolate nightmare filled with empty trestle tables and staff in economical suits.

Footage of the disastrous event showed parents looking around, perplexed by the few lollipops and toadstools in the giant event center, while staff were seen in peculiar costumes that appeared to have no relation to the magical world by Roald Dahl.

Now, actors hired in the experiment have spoken out about their distress and humiliation, revealing what they believed to be an “AI-generated” scenario.

Actors at Willy's Chocolate Experience' at the Box Hub on Sunday.



Photo: Facebook



The aftermath of the Willa Wonka event seen in Glasgow





Cara Lewis, who said she was hired for the event this weekend, said in a Facebook post that the actors were given one night to learn the script and were then told to “give up and d 'improvise' in the midst of chaos.

“Event we [actors] We were led to believe that it would be an incredible experience, but almost everything mentioned in the script wasn't even there. »

She said it was “definitely AI-generated too.”

Michael Archibald, who said he was also a performer at the event, took to Facebook to call the so-called “immersive experience” a “last minute s**tshow” and apologized to distraught parents.

“We've had some really lovely people who I'm absolutely honored to have spent time meeting, but with contracts signed in erasable ink and no updates on what's happening, I doubt any of between us receives a cent,” he said.

The children were devastated after this disappointing event.



Photo: Facebook/Elaine Wyper



The organizer announced that he would provide a full refund.



Photo: Facebook/Elaine Wyper



He added: “I am deeply sorry that things turned out the way they did.

“I later spoke to the police officer who was outside the warehouse and gave him as much information as I could from an inside perspective.

“This event humiliated a group of professionals and people who generally knew what they were doing and truly made them feel horribly horrified for their public reputation.

“Lots of love was sent to everyone involved, the stage staff also seemed to be all students hired at the last minute and it would have been horrible for them.”

He said his “heart broke” when he saw a “little oompa loompa kid crying.”

It comes after parents at the Roald Dahl-inspired event expressed their fury, describing the experience as a waste of money.

Stuart Sinclair, 29, who traveled two hours from Dundee with his three children to get to the event, described it as an absolute disaster.

He told the Courier newspaper: There was a guy walking around, apparently dressed as Willy Wonka, but he didn't seem interested.

You then walked in and there were some props and a plastic chocolate object. In the next room they had test tubes with jelly babies. I told the kids they would get at least one bag of candy, but they only gave them one candy each.

A Wonka Bar is featured in the event space.



Photo: Facebook/Elaine Wyper



Another parent wrote on Facebook: My 8 year old granddaughters, she was devastated. She said it was the worst day of her life and let out a little cry as we headed to the nearest bus stop to go back to the city center.

While another said: Absolutely shocking. Especially after 30 minutes of rest to enter. Chocolate experience without chocolate in the building.

The event's website, Willy's Chocolate Experience, boasted an enchanted garden filled with “giant candies, vibrant flowers, mysterious sculptures and magical surprises.”

It also promised live performances and an immersive adventure for attendees, including a twilight tunnel and imagination laboratory where “the lines between reality and fantasy blend seamlessly.”

House of Illuminati canceled the event on day one and has since promised to provide full refunds to customers. Scottish Police were even called to the scene on Saturday, where they said advice had been given.

The organizer said in a Facebook post Saturday evening: “Today has been a very stressful and frustrating day for many and we are truly sorry.”

Unfortunately at the last minute we were disappointed in many areas of our event and did our best to continue and see it through and now realize we probably should have canceled first thing this morning.

“We fully apologize for what happened and will provide a full refund to everyone who purchased tickets.”

The Box Hub said it only rented the space and was not responsible for the experience.